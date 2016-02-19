Presynaptic Receptors and Neuronal Transporters
1st Edition
Official Satellite Symposium to the IUPHAR 1990 Congress Held in Rouen, France, on 26–29 June 1990
Description
Advances in the Biosciences, Volume 82: Presynaptic Receptors and Neuronal Transporters documents the proceedings of the Official Satellite Symposium to the IUPHAR 1990 Congress held in Rouen, France on June 26-29, 1990. The first part of this book deals with the extensive and still increasing list of presynaptic release-modulating auto and heteroreceptors, emphasizing the various subtypes of presynaptic receptors that are characterized by functional studies, both in vitro and in vivo, using a number of experimental approaches. The next chapters are devoted to the molecular pharmacology of presynaptic receptors, of which can interfere with G proteins and modify the activity of adenylate cyclase, guanylate cyclase, or protein kinase C. The purification and molecular biology of transporter systems, including cloning and sequencing of the neuronal sodium-ion coupled GABA transporter are also discussed. This compilation concludes with insights on the function of presynaptic receptors and neuronal transporters both in the periphery and in the CNS, as well as their ubiquitous locations and physiological roles. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals researching on the presynaptic autoreceptors and neurotransmitters.
Table of Contents
Preface
Physiological and Pharmacological Relevance of Presynaptic Receptors in Neurotransmission
Pre- and Postjunctional Muscarinic Receptors in the Guinea-Pig Trachea
Presynaptic α-Autoadrenoceptors on Peripheral Noradrenergic Neurones of Newborn Rabbits and Dogs
Cholinergic-Adrenergic Presynaptic Interactions in the Heart and Characterization of the Receptors Involved
Structural Requirements for DA2 (Peripheral) Dopamine Receptor Agonist Activity
α2-Adrenoceptor Modulation Or Noradrenaline Release in Human and Rabbit Renal Arteries: Clonidine Acts as a Partial Agonist
Effect of α2-Adrenoceptor Antagonists on Norephine Release and Inhibition of Insulin Secretion During Pancreatic Nerve Stimulation. Interactions at Pre- and Postsynaptic Sites
Antagonist Activity of Sl 84.0418 and Idazoxan at Pre and Post Synaptic α2-Adrenoreceptors
Does the Distance Between Nerve Varicosities and Adrenoceptors Play Any Role in the Relative Contribution of Atp/Noradrenaline for Postjunctional Response?
In Vivo Presynaptic Interaction Between 5-Ht and Adrenergic Antagonists on Noradrenergic Neurotransmission
Activity of N-Ethyl-NOR-Arecaidine Propargyl Ester and (R)-Nipecotic Acid Ethyl Ester at Pre-and Postsynaptic Muscarinic Receptor Subtypes
Effects of Neuromuscular Blocking Agents on Neuronal Nicotine Receptors of Motor Nerves: Blockade of Nicotinic Autofacilitation and Backfiring
A Rapid In Vitro Assay of the Histaine H3-Receptor: Inhibition of Electrically Evoked Contractions of Guinea Pig Ileum Preparations
Factors Influencing the Function of Presynaptic α2-Adrenoceptors in Rat Brain
Presynaptic Dopaminergic Autoreceptors as Targets for Drugs
Dopa Itself Facilitates Noradrenaline Release Via Presynaptic ß-Adrenoceptors in Rat Hypothalamic Slices - Dopa Is Probably a Neuroactive Substance
The Third Dopamine Receptopr (D3) as an Autoreceptor
Terminal Dopaminergic Autoreceptors are of Minor Importance for the Sedation Produced by DA Receptor Agonists in Rats
Modulation of 5-HT Release by Presynaptic Inhibitory and Facilitatory 5-Ht Receptors in Brain Slices
Modulation of 5-Hydroxytryptamine and Noradrenaline Release in the Brain and Retina via Presynaptic Heteroreceptors: Some New Aspects
Autoreceptors and Heteroreceptors Evidenced by Histamine H3 Receptor Ligands
Somato-Dendritic 5-HT1A Autoreceptors in the Dorsal Raphe Nucleus; Pharmacological and Functional Properties
Autoreceptor-Mediated Control of Serotonin Release in the Rat Brain in Vivo
Effects of (22-Adrenoceptor Agonist and Antagonist on Spatial Memory in Rats
Modulation of the CA2+-Evoked Release of Dopamine from Synaptosomes
Evidence Against a Direct Link Between Serotonin Uptake Sites and Presynaptic Serotonin Autoreceptors
A Comparison of Presynaptic Serotonin Autoreceptors in Rabbit, Rat and Guinea-Pig Brain Cortex
Serotonergic Modulation of the Release of [3H] GABA from Guinea-Pig Hippocampal Synaptosomes
Pre- and Post-Synaptic Location of 5-Ht3 Receptors in the Rat Spinal Cord
Distribution of [3H]SCH 23390 Binding Sites in the Human Substantia Nigra
Presynaptic Regulation of Dopamine Release from Synaptosomes of the Rat Striatum is Controlled by Different Types of Glutamate Receptors
Microdialysis Studies of the Effects of Local Apomorphine Infusions on Dopamine Release in Rat Striatum
Dopaminergic Hetero-Regulation of Striatal Μ-Opiate Receptors: Further Evidence for Their Postsynaptic Location
Presynaptic Modulation of Striatal Dopamine Release by Enkephalins
Modulation of Dopamine and Acetylcholine Release in the Rabbit Caudate Nucleus by Opioids: Receptor Type and Interaction with Autoreceptors
Presynaptic Autoreceptors May Control the Release of Metenkephalin from the Rat Spinal Cord
Involvement of NMD a Receptors in the Presynaptic Regulation of Dopamine Release in Striosome- and Matrix-Enriched Areas of the Rat Striatum
Inhibition of Synaptosomal Tyrosine Hydroxylase by Dopamine Autoreceptors: Role Ca2+ and K+
Dopaminergic Modulation of Striatal Sensory Responses
Selective Presynaptic Dopamine Agonist Treatment of Schizophrenia with Bht-920
Effects of the Antiparkinsonian Drugs Amantadine and Memantine on Striatal Neurotransmitter Release In Vitro
Transmitter Interactions in Striatum may occur via Effects on High Affinity Transporters
A Comparison of the Effect of Baclofen on Radio-Labeled
Effects of Chronic Treatment with Flunitrazepam on GABAA, Adenosine and Glutamate Receptor Plasticity in Rats
Modulation of N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA)-Stimulated Noradrenaline Release in Rat Brain Cortex by Presynaptic α2-Adrenoceptors and Histamine H3 Receptors
Noradrenaline Release in the Pig Retina and Its Histamine H3 Receptor-Mediated Inhibition
Structure and Function of the GABA Reuptake System
Energizing the Vacuolar System of Eukaryotic Cells
The Molecular Size of the Neuronal Noradenaline Carrier
Identification and Regulation of High-Affinity-Choline Transporter
Ketanserin as a Ligand of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter
Dopamine Transporter - Cocaine Receptor: Characterization and Purification
Characterization and Purification of the Serotonin Transporter Located at the Cytoplasmic Membrane of Human Platelets: a Three-Step Strategy
Molecular Characterization of the Neuronal Sodium-Ion Coupled 5-Hydroxytryptamine Transporter
Kinetic Analyses of the Na+ and Cl Dependences of the Synaptosomal Specific Uptake of 3H Dopamine
Localization of Dopamine Uptake Complex by BTCP on Rat Brain Sections and Dopaminergic Neurons In Vitro
In Vivo Binding of [3H]GBR 12783 in Mouse Brain - Characteristics of the Labeling of Striatal Dopamine Uptake Sites
[3H]GBR 12935 Binds to Membrane from the Human Platelet
Dopamine Transporter in Aging
Sodium Dependent, High Affinity Choline Transport Expressed in Oocytes
Comparison of the Effects of Vesamicol and of Cetiedil Analogues on Acetylcholine Release and Vesicular Acetylcholine Transport
Dopamine Modulates [3H]BTCP (a Phencyclidine Derivative) Binding to the Dopamine Uptake Complex
The Heterogeneous Labeling with 3H-Noradrenaline of the Incubated Vas Deferens of the Rat
Alterations in Platelet [3H]-Imipramine Binding, 5HT Uptake and Plasma Ori-Acid Glycoprotein Concentrations in Patients with Major Depression
Ionic and Temperature Dependences of the 3H Dopamine Specific Uptake and 3H GBR 12783 Or 3H Mazindol Specific Binding on the Dopamine Neuronal Carrier
Dynamic Properties of Monamine Storage Vesicles: Pharmacological and Physiological Implications
GABA Uptake Inhibitors: Kinetics and Molecular Pharmacology
Coexistance of More than One Neurotransitter Uptake System on the Same Nerve Terminal in the Brain
Peptidergic Regulation of Striatal Dopamine Transporter Complex
Different Interactions of Citalopram with the Prejunctional Effects of Serotonin in Perpheral Tissues
Evolution of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter During Aging in the Rat Brain: a Quantitative Autoradiographic Study with 3H Dihydrotetrabenazine
Influence of the Oxygen Disponibility on the Efficiency of the Neuronal Dopamine Uptake Complex
Differences in Behavioral Responses Elicited by Dexaphetamine and the Pure Dopamine Uptake Inhibitor GBR 12783
Protection of the Synaptosomal 5-HT Uptake System by a Ginkgo Biloba Extract (GBR 761)
The Binding of Noradenaline to the Substrate Recognition Site of the Neuronal Noradrenaline Carrier (Uptake1) Depends on Sodium and Chloride
In Vivo Distribution of Radiolabeled Citalopram in Brain as a Marker of 5-HT Uptake Sites for PET
Relationship of [3H] Paroxetine Binding and 5-HT Recognition Sites on the Neuronal Serotonin Transporter
Effects of Repeated Administration of Antidepressants on Serotonin Uptake Sites Measured Using [3H] Cyanoimipramine Autoradiography
Rapid Changes in 3H-Imipramine Binding in Platelets of Depressed Patients after Amineptine Treatment
Brain 5-HT Uptake Sites, Labeled with [3H]Paroxetine, in Depressed Suicides
Pinoline, the Natural Ligand of Serotonin Transporter in Retina and Pineal Gland
Differential Interaction of Phencyclidine (PCP) with the Dopamine Uptake Complex and the PCP Receptor In Vivo
The Uptake of the Amino Acid L-Alanine on Its Inhibitory Presynaptic Effects in Rat Isolated Atria
Role of Omega (BZD) Sites of the GABAA Receptor Macromolecular Complex in the Modulation of Serotonin Release
Mechanisms of Inhibition of Transmitter Release by Adenosine Analogs
Dependence of the A1-Adenosine Receptor-Mediated Inhibition of [3H] Noradrenaline Release in Hippocampus on the Stimulation Conditions
Modulation of [3H]-Serotonin Release in Rat Spinal Cord Synaptosome via Dihydropyridine-Sensitive Calcium Channels and Protein Kinase C
G-Proteins and Prejunctional α-Adrenoceptors
Opioid Inhibition of Oxytocin Release, But Not Autoinhibition of Dopamine Release May Involve Activation of Potassium (K+) Channels
3,4-Diaminopyridine-Evoked Noradrenaline Release in Hippocampal Slices: Further Properties and Involvement of Adenylate Cyclase
Interneuronal Cyclic GMP and 'EDRF-Life Substance' Modulate Norepinephrine Release from Peripheral Sympathetic Nerves
Modulatory Role of Neuropeptide Y and Peptide YY at the NMDA Receptor Complex
Prejunctional Neuropeptide Y Receptors Are Linked to a G-Protein: A Study with N-Ethylmaleimide and Pertussis Toxin
Protein Kinase C and Modulation of Neurotransmission: Studies with Protein Kinase Inhibitors
Intrasynaptosomal Protein Phosphorylation and Its Inhibition by Plasma Membrane Oxidoreductases
Functional and Regulatory Properties of Presynaptic Autoreceptors of the 5-HTIA Subtype on Dorsal Raphe Neurons in Brain Stem Slices
Do Schwann Cells Play a Role in 'Upstream' Regulation of the Release Probability in Sympathetic Nerve Varicosities?
Changes in α2 Presynaptic Receptor Sensitivity During Production of Dependence to Morphine in Conscious Rats
Role of Presynaptic α2 Heteroreceptors in Nonsynaptic Modulation of Transmitter Release
Autoregulation of Catecholamine Release at Central and Sympathetic Nerve Terminals: Common Features
Autoreceptor Mediated Changes in Dopaminergic Terminal Excitability In Vivo
Prejunctional Autoreceptors in Mouse Vas Deferens
SK&F 104078 Identifies Subtypes of Prejunctional α2-Adrenoceptors in the Rat Vas Deferens
Clonidine Inhibition of Norepinephrine Release from Normal and Morphine-Tolerant Guinea Pig Cortical Slices
Human Caki-1 Cells are the First Clonai Cell Line Known to Possess the Extraneuronal Transport Mechanism for Noradrenaline (Uptake 2)
Inhibition of NA Uptake by (+)-Oxaprotimine Inhibits Sympathetic Nerve Activity
Autoregulation of Evoked Noradrenaline Release at the Surface of the Isolated Rat Tail Artery Studied by Electrochemistry
Autoregulation of Evoked Noradrenaline Release in the Rat Hypothalamic Paraventncular Nucleus Studied In Vivo by Electrochemistry
Clonidine Early in Life: Effect on Brain Morphofunctional Disturbances Induced by Neonatal Malutrition in the Rat
Mu and Kappa Agonists Inhibit Carbachol-Evoked Release of Catecholamines and [Met]Enkephalin from Ex Situ Perfused Dog Adrenals
Electrophysiological Evidences for the Preferential Location of D2 Autoreceptors on Dendrites of DA Neurons in the Rat Substantia Nigra
Increase of Postsynaptic Dopaminergic Transmission by Presynaptic Actions of Cocaine
Autoregulation of Evoked Dopamine Release in the Rat at Central Terminal Sites Studied In Vivo by Electrochemistry
Combined Effect of (-)-Vesamicol and (+)-Tubocurarine on Endplate Current Amplitude in Rat Skeletal Muscle at High Frequencies of Nerve Stimulation
Effect of (-)-Vesamicol on Miniature Endplate Current and Endplate Current Amplitudes in Rat Skeletal Muscle
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278223