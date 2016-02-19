Presynaptic Receptors and Neuronal Transporters

Table of Contents



Preface

Physiological and Pharmacological Relevance of Presynaptic Receptors in Neurotransmission

Pre- and Postjunctional Muscarinic Receptors in the Guinea-Pig Trachea

Presynaptic α-Autoadrenoceptors on Peripheral Noradrenergic Neurones of Newborn Rabbits and Dogs

Cholinergic-Adrenergic Presynaptic Interactions in the Heart and Characterization of the Receptors Involved

Structural Requirements for DA2 (Peripheral) Dopamine Receptor Agonist Activity

α2-Adrenoceptor Modulation Or Noradrenaline Release in Human and Rabbit Renal Arteries: Clonidine Acts as a Partial Agonist

Effect of α2-Adrenoceptor Antagonists on Norephine Release and Inhibition of Insulin Secretion During Pancreatic Nerve Stimulation. Interactions at Pre- and Postsynaptic Sites

Antagonist Activity of Sl 84.0418 and Idazoxan at Pre and Post Synaptic α2-Adrenoreceptors

Does the Distance Between Nerve Varicosities and Adrenoceptors Play Any Role in the Relative Contribution of Atp/Noradrenaline for Postjunctional Response?

In Vivo Presynaptic Interaction Between 5-Ht and Adrenergic Antagonists on Noradrenergic Neurotransmission

Activity of N-Ethyl-NOR-Arecaidine Propargyl Ester and (R)-Nipecotic Acid Ethyl Ester at Pre-and Postsynaptic Muscarinic Receptor Subtypes

Effects of Neuromuscular Blocking Agents on Neuronal Nicotine Receptors of Motor Nerves: Blockade of Nicotinic Autofacilitation and Backfiring

A Rapid In Vitro Assay of the Histaine H3-Receptor: Inhibition of Electrically Evoked Contractions of Guinea Pig Ileum Preparations

Factors Influencing the Function of Presynaptic α2-Adrenoceptors in Rat Brain

Presynaptic Dopaminergic Autoreceptors as Targets for Drugs

Dopa Itself Facilitates Noradrenaline Release Via Presynaptic ß-Adrenoceptors in Rat Hypothalamic Slices - Dopa Is Probably a Neuroactive Substance

The Third Dopamine Receptopr (D3) as an Autoreceptor

Terminal Dopaminergic Autoreceptors are of Minor Importance for the Sedation Produced by DA Receptor Agonists in Rats

Modulation of 5-HT Release by Presynaptic Inhibitory and Facilitatory 5-Ht Receptors in Brain Slices

Modulation of 5-Hydroxytryptamine and Noradrenaline Release in the Brain and Retina via Presynaptic Heteroreceptors: Some New Aspects

Autoreceptors and Heteroreceptors Evidenced by Histamine H3 Receptor Ligands

Somato-Dendritic 5-HT1A Autoreceptors in the Dorsal Raphe Nucleus; Pharmacological and Functional Properties

Autoreceptor-Mediated Control of Serotonin Release in the Rat Brain in Vivo

Effects of (22-Adrenoceptor Agonist and Antagonist on Spatial Memory in Rats

Modulation of the CA2+-Evoked Release of Dopamine from Synaptosomes

Evidence Against a Direct Link Between Serotonin Uptake Sites and Presynaptic Serotonin Autoreceptors

A Comparison of Presynaptic Serotonin Autoreceptors in Rabbit, Rat and Guinea-Pig Brain Cortex

Serotonergic Modulation of the Release of [3H] GABA from Guinea-Pig Hippocampal Synaptosomes

Pre- and Post-Synaptic Location of 5-Ht3 Receptors in the Rat Spinal Cord

Distribution of [3H]SCH 23390 Binding Sites in the Human Substantia Nigra

Presynaptic Regulation of Dopamine Release from Synaptosomes of the Rat Striatum is Controlled by Different Types of Glutamate Receptors

Microdialysis Studies of the Effects of Local Apomorphine Infusions on Dopamine Release in Rat Striatum

Dopaminergic Hetero-Regulation of Striatal Μ-Opiate Receptors: Further Evidence for Their Postsynaptic Location

Presynaptic Modulation of Striatal Dopamine Release by Enkephalins

Modulation of Dopamine and Acetylcholine Release in the Rabbit Caudate Nucleus by Opioids: Receptor Type and Interaction with Autoreceptors

Presynaptic Autoreceptors May Control the Release of Metenkephalin from the Rat Spinal Cord

Involvement of NMD a Receptors in the Presynaptic Regulation of Dopamine Release in Striosome- and Matrix-Enriched Areas of the Rat Striatum

Inhibition of Synaptosomal Tyrosine Hydroxylase by Dopamine Autoreceptors: Role Ca2+ and K+

Dopaminergic Modulation of Striatal Sensory Responses

Selective Presynaptic Dopamine Agonist Treatment of Schizophrenia with Bht-920

Effects of the Antiparkinsonian Drugs Amantadine and Memantine on Striatal Neurotransmitter Release In Vitro

Transmitter Interactions in Striatum may occur via Effects on High Affinity Transporters

A Comparison of the Effect of Baclofen on Radio-Labeled

Effects of Chronic Treatment with Flunitrazepam on GABAA, Adenosine and Glutamate Receptor Plasticity in Rats

Modulation of N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA)-Stimulated Noradrenaline Release in Rat Brain Cortex by Presynaptic α2-Adrenoceptors and Histamine H3 Receptors

Noradrenaline Release in the Pig Retina and Its Histamine H3 Receptor-Mediated Inhibition

Structure and Function of the GABA Reuptake System

Energizing the Vacuolar System of Eukaryotic Cells

The Molecular Size of the Neuronal Noradenaline Carrier

Identification and Regulation of High-Affinity-Choline Transporter

Ketanserin as a Ligand of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter

Dopamine Transporter - Cocaine Receptor: Characterization and Purification

Characterization and Purification of the Serotonin Transporter Located at the Cytoplasmic Membrane of Human Platelets: a Three-Step Strategy

Molecular Characterization of the Neuronal Sodium-Ion Coupled 5-Hydroxytryptamine Transporter

Kinetic Analyses of the Na+ and Cl Dependences of the Synaptosomal Specific Uptake of 3H Dopamine

Localization of Dopamine Uptake Complex by BTCP on Rat Brain Sections and Dopaminergic Neurons In Vitro

In Vivo Binding of [3H]GBR 12783 in Mouse Brain - Characteristics of the Labeling of Striatal Dopamine Uptake Sites

[3H]GBR 12935 Binds to Membrane from the Human Platelet

Dopamine Transporter in Aging

Sodium Dependent, High Affinity Choline Transport Expressed in Oocytes

Comparison of the Effects of Vesamicol and of Cetiedil Analogues on Acetylcholine Release and Vesicular Acetylcholine Transport

Dopamine Modulates [3H]BTCP (a Phencyclidine Derivative) Binding to the Dopamine Uptake Complex

The Heterogeneous Labeling with 3H-Noradrenaline of the Incubated Vas Deferens of the Rat

Alterations in Platelet [3H]-Imipramine Binding, 5HT Uptake and Plasma Ori-Acid Glycoprotein Concentrations in Patients with Major Depression

Ionic and Temperature Dependences of the 3H Dopamine Specific Uptake and 3H GBR 12783 Or 3H Mazindol Specific Binding on the Dopamine Neuronal Carrier

Dynamic Properties of Monamine Storage Vesicles: Pharmacological and Physiological Implications

GABA Uptake Inhibitors: Kinetics and Molecular Pharmacology

Coexistance of More than One Neurotransitter Uptake System on the Same Nerve Terminal in the Brain

Peptidergic Regulation of Striatal Dopamine Transporter Complex

Different Interactions of Citalopram with the Prejunctional Effects of Serotonin in Perpheral Tissues

Evolution of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter During Aging in the Rat Brain: a Quantitative Autoradiographic Study with 3H Dihydrotetrabenazine

Influence of the Oxygen Disponibility on the Efficiency of the Neuronal Dopamine Uptake Complex

Differences in Behavioral Responses Elicited by Dexaphetamine and the Pure Dopamine Uptake Inhibitor GBR 12783

Protection of the Synaptosomal 5-HT Uptake System by a Ginkgo Biloba Extract (GBR 761)

The Binding of Noradenaline to the Substrate Recognition Site of the Neuronal Noradrenaline Carrier (Uptake1) Depends on Sodium and Chloride

In Vivo Distribution of Radiolabeled Citalopram in Brain as a Marker of 5-HT Uptake Sites for PET

Relationship of [3H] Paroxetine Binding and 5-HT Recognition Sites on the Neuronal Serotonin Transporter

Effects of Repeated Administration of Antidepressants on Serotonin Uptake Sites Measured Using [3H] Cyanoimipramine Autoradiography

Rapid Changes in 3H-Imipramine Binding in Platelets of Depressed Patients after Amineptine Treatment

Brain 5-HT Uptake Sites, Labeled with [3H]Paroxetine, in Depressed Suicides

Pinoline, the Natural Ligand of Serotonin Transporter in Retina and Pineal Gland

Differential Interaction of Phencyclidine (PCP) with the Dopamine Uptake Complex and the PCP Receptor In Vivo

The Uptake of the Amino Acid L-Alanine on Its Inhibitory Presynaptic Effects in Rat Isolated Atria

Role of Omega (BZD) Sites of the GABAA Receptor Macromolecular Complex in the Modulation of Serotonin Release

Mechanisms of Inhibition of Transmitter Release by Adenosine Analogs

Dependence of the A1-Adenosine Receptor-Mediated Inhibition of [3H] Noradrenaline Release in Hippocampus on the Stimulation Conditions

Modulation of [3H]-Serotonin Release in Rat Spinal Cord Synaptosome via Dihydropyridine-Sensitive Calcium Channels and Protein Kinase C

G-Proteins and Prejunctional α-Adrenoceptors

Opioid Inhibition of Oxytocin Release, But Not Autoinhibition of Dopamine Release May Involve Activation of Potassium (K+) Channels

3,4-Diaminopyridine-Evoked Noradrenaline Release in Hippocampal Slices: Further Properties and Involvement of Adenylate Cyclase

Interneuronal Cyclic GMP and 'EDRF-Life Substance' Modulate Norepinephrine Release from Peripheral Sympathetic Nerves

Modulatory Role of Neuropeptide Y and Peptide YY at the NMDA Receptor Complex

Prejunctional Neuropeptide Y Receptors Are Linked to a G-Protein: A Study with N-Ethylmaleimide and Pertussis Toxin

Protein Kinase C and Modulation of Neurotransmission: Studies with Protein Kinase Inhibitors

Intrasynaptosomal Protein Phosphorylation and Its Inhibition by Plasma Membrane Oxidoreductases

Functional and Regulatory Properties of Presynaptic Autoreceptors of the 5-HTIA Subtype on Dorsal Raphe Neurons in Brain Stem Slices

Do Schwann Cells Play a Role in 'Upstream' Regulation of the Release Probability in Sympathetic Nerve Varicosities?

Changes in α2 Presynaptic Receptor Sensitivity During Production of Dependence to Morphine in Conscious Rats

Role of Presynaptic α2 Heteroreceptors in Nonsynaptic Modulation of Transmitter Release

Autoregulation of Catecholamine Release at Central and Sympathetic Nerve Terminals: Common Features

Autoreceptor Mediated Changes in Dopaminergic Terminal Excitability In Vivo

Prejunctional Autoreceptors in Mouse Vas Deferens

SK&F 104078 Identifies Subtypes of Prejunctional α2-Adrenoceptors in the Rat Vas Deferens

Clonidine Inhibition of Norepinephrine Release from Normal and Morphine-Tolerant Guinea Pig Cortical Slices

Human Caki-1 Cells are the First Clonai Cell Line Known to Possess the Extraneuronal Transport Mechanism for Noradrenaline (Uptake 2)

Inhibition of NA Uptake by (+)-Oxaprotimine Inhibits Sympathetic Nerve Activity

Autoregulation of Evoked Noradrenaline Release at the Surface of the Isolated Rat Tail Artery Studied by Electrochemistry

Autoregulation of Evoked Noradrenaline Release in the Rat Hypothalamic Paraventncular Nucleus Studied In Vivo by Electrochemistry

Clonidine Early in Life: Effect on Brain Morphofunctional Disturbances Induced by Neonatal Malutrition in the Rat

Mu and Kappa Agonists Inhibit Carbachol-Evoked Release of Catecholamines and [Met]Enkephalin from Ex Situ Perfused Dog Adrenals

Electrophysiological Evidences for the Preferential Location of D2 Autoreceptors on Dendrites of DA Neurons in the Rat Substantia Nigra

Increase of Postsynaptic Dopaminergic Transmission by Presynaptic Actions of Cocaine

Autoregulation of Evoked Dopamine Release in the Rat at Central Terminal Sites Studied In Vivo by Electrochemistry

Combined Effect of (-)-Vesamicol and (+)-Tubocurarine on Endplate Current Amplitude in Rat Skeletal Muscle at High Frequencies of Nerve Stimulation

Effect of (-)-Vesamicol on Miniature Endplate Current and Endplate Current Amplitudes in Rat Skeletal Muscle

Subject Index

