Presurgical Assessment of the Epilepsies with Clinical Neurophysiology and Functional Imaging, Volume 3

Section 1. Overview.



1.1 Overview (F. Rosenow, H.O. Lüders).



Section 2. CNP Techniques Used in Presurgical Evaluation of the Epilepsies.



2.1 Non-invasive EEG in the definition of the irritative zone (H.M. Hamer, N. Katsarou). 2.2 Magnetoencephalography in the definition of the irritative zone (C. Baumgartner, E. Pataraia). 2.3 Invasive EEG in the definition of the irritative zone (F. Rosenow, K.M. Klein, H.O. Lüders). 2.4 Electrocorticography in the definition of the irritative zone: its role in the era of multi-channel EEG and modern neuroimaging (A. Palmini, H.-I. Kim, F. Mugnol). 2.5 Automatic detection of interictal epileptiform discharges (R.C. Burgess, J.P. Turnbull). 2.6 Non-invasive EEG in the definition of the seizure onset zone (N. Foldvary-Schaefer). 2.7 Invasive EEG in the definition of the seizure onset zone: subdural electrodes (I.E.B. Tuxhorn, R. Schulz, B. Kruse). 2.8 Invasive EEG in the definition of the seizure onset zone: depth electrodes (P. Kahane et al.). 2.9 Special recording techniques for detection of the seizure onset zone: DC shifts and high-frequency discharges (A. Ikeda, H. Shibasaki). 2.10 Ictal SPECT in the definition of the seizure onset zone (G.D. Cascino et al.). 2.11 Automatic detection of epileptic seizures (J. Gotman). 2.12 Automatic seizure detection by ECG analysis (R.C. Burgess). 2.13 Cortical stimulation in the definition of the stimulation-induced aura zone (R. Schulz). 2.14 Video analysis for defining the symptomatogenic zone (S. Noachtar). 2.15 CT scan and MRI in the definition of the epileptogenic lesion (B. Diehl). 2.16 PET scan in the interictal period: its contribution to evaluation of the functional-deficit and epileptogenic zones (F. Mauguière). 2.17 The role of neuropsychological assessment in the presurgical evaluation of epilepsy surgery candidates (C.S. Kubu, T.T. Lineweaver, G.J. Chelune). 2.18 Intracarotid amobarbital test and fTCD in the lateralization of memory and language (S. Knake, A. Haag, F. Rosenow). 2.19 Cortical stimulation in the definition of eloquent cortical areas (D.K. Lachhwani, D.S. Dinner). 2.20 Cortical somatosensory evoked potential mapping (M. Iwasaki, D. Nair, H.O. Lüders). 2.21 VEP in the definition of eloquent cortical areas (M. Hoppe, A. Ebner). 2.22 Auditory evoked potentials in the definition of eloquent cortical areas (C. Liégeois-Chauvel et al.). 2.23 Functional MRI in the definition of eloquent cortical areas (K. Krakow). 2.24 Event-related evoked potentials in the definition of eloquent cortical areas (A. Ikeda, H. Shibasaki). 2.25 Magnetic stimulation in the definition of eloquent cortical areas (K.J. Werhahn).



Section 3. Presurgical Evaluation in Epilepsies of Different Etiologies.



3.1 Presurgical evaluation in patients with mesial temporal sclerosis (B.J. Steinhoff). 3.2 Presurgical evaluation in patients with tumors (M.R. Stoffman et al.). 3.3 Presurgical evaluation in patients with vascular malformations (A.M. Siegel). 3.4 Presurgical evaluation of patients with focal malformations due to abnormal cortical development (MCD) (I.M. Najm). 3.5 Presurgical evaluation in patients with remote symptomatic epilepsy (M. Carreño, A. Donairej). 3.6 Presurgical evaluation in patients with inflammatory lesions: meningitis, encephalitis, Rasmussen's syndrome (E. Trinka). 3.7 Presurgical evaluation in patients with hypothalamic hamartomas (A.S. Harvey, J.L. Freeman, S.F. Berkovic). 3.8 Presurgical evaluation in patients with catastrophic epilepsy (A. Gupta, E. Wyllie).



Section 4. Research Studies and Future Advances.



4.1 fMRI in the evaluation of the irritative zone (B. Diehl, A. Salek-Haddadi, D.R. Fish). 4.2 EEG dipole analysis (J.S. Ebersole). 4.3 Prediction of seizure occurrence by chaos analysis: technique and therapeutic implications (C.E. Elger, K. Lehnertz). 4.4 Cognition related potentials in the definition of functional deficit zones (T. Grunwald, M. Vannucci). 4.5 Three-dimensional analysis of MRI (F.J. Rugg-Gunn, J.S. Duncan). 4.6 New PET tracers (W.H. Theodore). 4.7 Mechanisms and efficacy of deep brain stimulation in epilepsy (T. Loddenkemper, H.O. Lüders).



Subject Index.