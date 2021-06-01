Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors
1st Edition
Atucha II
Table of Contents
1. World Energy Production and the Contribution of PHWRs
2. CANDU Reactor Physics
3. Role of Codes in PHWR/Nuclear Regulation and Licensing
4. Atucha-2 Plant description
5. The Atucha-2 BEPU
6. The Atucha-2 LBLOCA
7. Insights from the Accident Analysis
Description
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors: Atucha-2 is the eighth volume in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation. Edited by Jovica Riznic, this volume is the fifth to provide a comprehensive and complete review of a single type of reactor in a very accessible and practical way. This volume presents a close analysis of the Atucha reactor, covering reactor physics, aging management of major components and the role of codes in PHWR and Nuclear Regulation and Licensing, before providing a detailed description of Atucha-2 Plant design.
Including contemporary capabilities and challenges of nuclear technology, this book offers solutions and advice on common problems faced and guides the reader through safe and approved processes to reach suitable solutions. Professionals involved in life-cycle assessment of the Atucha plant, and researchers interested in the development and improvement of nuclear energy technologies will gain a deep understanding of PHWR nuclear reactor physics, design and licensing.
Key Features
- A comprehensive reference on the latest research on Atucha Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors and their impact on sustainability goals
- Analyses The Atucha-2 BEPU and LBLOCA
- Considers the licensing of Atucha-2, its physics and aging management of major components
Readership
Nuclear engineering and researchers focusing on PHWRs; PHWR plant designers and operators; regulators; NPP life cycle engineers; post graduate students of nuclear engineering; thermal energy engineers and researchers; national labs; government officials and agencies in power and energy policy and regulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323853828
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Jovica Riznic
Jovica R Riznic, PhD., P.Eng., FASME, is a Technical Specialist with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), working on regulatory analysis and assessment of technical issues with operating nuclear power plants (NPP). He served CNSC on various position, including nuclear safety analysis and managing the CNSC Research and Support Program. He served as an adjunct professor/thesis advisor at the University of Waterloo, Mc Master, and Purdue Universities and currently is on faculty at Algonquin College in Ottawa in the School of Business and the Centre for Continuing and Online. He conducted research at Argonne National Laboratory, Purdue University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the areas of heat and mass transfer, nuclear reactor thermal hydraulics, multi-phase thermo-fluid systems, nuclear reactor safety and reliability, and engineering management. He is currently coordinating a team providing Canadian contribution to a number of international research projects with US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD NEA) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address issues of material degradation and safe operation of piping components and steam generators of CANDU and Light Water Reactors. Also, he leads a team of researchers working with Purdue University on refining the CANTIA methodology for steam generator tube integrity, leakage inspection and probabilistic assessment. Currently he is the Founding Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Technology for 21st Century Concise Monographs Series, Associate Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science Journal and the on the Editorial Board of the Nuclear Engineering and Design Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Specialist, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC); Adjunct professor/ Thesis Advisor, University of Waterloo, Mc Master, and Purdue Universities; member of faculty, Algonquin College, School of Business and the Centre for Continuing and Online Learning, Ottawa, Canada
