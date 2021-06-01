Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors: Atucha-2 is the eighth volume in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation. Edited by Jovica Riznic, this volume is the fifth to provide a comprehensive and complete review of a single type of reactor in a very accessible and practical way. This volume presents a close analysis of the Atucha reactor, covering reactor physics, aging management of major components and the role of codes in PHWR and Nuclear Regulation and Licensing, before providing a detailed description of Atucha-2 Plant design.

Including contemporary capabilities and challenges of nuclear technology, this book offers solutions and advice on common problems faced and guides the reader through safe and approved processes to reach suitable solutions. Professionals involved in life-cycle assessment of the Atucha plant, and researchers interested in the development and improvement of nuclear energy technologies will gain a deep understanding of PHWR nuclear reactor physics, design and licensing.

