Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors: CANDU is the seventh volume in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation. Edited by Jovica Riznic, this volume is the fourth to provide a comprehensive and complete review of a single type of reactor in a very accessible and practical way. This volume presents the full life-cycle from design and manufacturing, through to operation and maintenance, and also covers fitness-for-service and long-term operation. This book does not relate to any specific vendor-based technology, but rather provides a broad overview of the latest technologies from a variety of active locations which will be of great value to countries invested in developing their own nuclear programs.

Including contemporary capabilities and challenges of nuclear technology, this book offers practical solutions to common problems faced, and guides the reader through safe and approved processes to reach suitable solutions. Professionals involved in nuclear power plant life-cycle assessment and researchers interested in the development and improvement of nuclear energy technologies will gain a deep understanding of PHWR nuclear reactor physics, chemistry and thermal-hydraulic properties.