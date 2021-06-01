Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors
1st Edition
CANDU
Table of Contents
1. PHWR Evolution and CANDU design development in Canada
2. PHWR Safety system improvements to address evolving safety/regulatory requirements
3. Instrumentation and Control Enhancements for CANDU Operation and Safety
4. Nuclear Fuel
5. Thermal hydraulic Design and Analysis
6. Thermal hydraulic Facilities and codes validation
7. Plant Systems and Plant Operations
8. Electrical Systems
9. Zr-2.5Nb Pressure Tubes in CANDU® Reactors
10. Steam Generators
11. Feeders
12. Fitness-for-service of major components
13. Fitness-for-service assessment in support of operating plants
14. Fitness-for-service Guidelines
15. Regulatory Requirements and Licensing
16. Aging management of major components
17. Fluid Transients
18. Fluid Structure Interactions / FIV/ Acoustic Phenomena
19. PHWR Probabilistic Safety Assessment
20. Severe Accidents Prevention and Mitigation
21. Radiation Protection
22. Nuclear Power Plant Commissioning and Start-up
CASE STUDIES
23. Cernavoda
24. The extended operation and life extension project of embalse nuclear power plant - an account from regulator’s perspective
25. Computational Modelling of In-Reactor Deformation in CANDU® Fuel Channels
Description
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors: CANDU is the seventh volume in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation. Edited by Jovica Riznic, this volume is the fourth to provide a comprehensive and complete review of a single type of reactor in a very accessible and practical way. This volume presents the full life-cycle from design and manufacturing, through to operation and maintenance, and also covers fitness-for-service and long-term operation. This book does not relate to any specific vendor-based technology, but rather provides a broad overview of the latest technologies from a variety of active locations which will be of great value to countries invested in developing their own nuclear programs.
Including contemporary capabilities and challenges of nuclear technology, this book offers practical solutions to common problems faced, and guides the reader through safe and approved processes to reach suitable solutions. Professionals involved in nuclear power plant life-cycle assessment and researchers interested in the development and improvement of nuclear energy technologies will gain a deep understanding of PHWR nuclear reactor physics, chemistry and thermal-hydraulic properties.
Key Features
- A complete reference dedicated to the latest research on Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors and their economic and environmental benefits
- Goes beyond CANDU reactors to analyze the popular German and Indian designs, as well as plant design in Korea, Romania, China and Argentina
- Spans all phases of the nuclear power plant life-cycle, from design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, through to long-term operation
Readership
Nuclear engineering and researchers focusing on PHWRs; PHWR plant designers and operators; regulators; NPP life cycle engineers; post graduate students of nuclear engineering; thermal energy engineers and researchers; national labs; government officials and agencies in power and energy policy and regulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220542
About the Series Volume Editor
Jovica Riznic
Jovica R Riznic, PhD., P.Eng., FASME, is a Technical Specialist with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), working on regulatory analysis and assessment of technical issues with operating nuclear power plants (NPP). He served CNSC on various position, including nuclear safety analysis and managing the CNSC Research and Support Program. He served as an adjunct professor/thesis advisor at the University of Waterloo, Mc Master, and Purdue Universities and currently is on faculty at Algonquin College in Ottawa in the School of Business and the Centre for Continuing and Online. He conducted research at Argonne National Laboratory, Purdue University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the areas of heat and mass transfer, nuclear reactor thermal hydraulics, multi-phase thermo-fluid systems, nuclear reactor safety and reliability, and engineering management. He is currently coordinating a team providing Canadian contribution to a number of international research projects with US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD NEA) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address issues of material degradation and safe operation of piping components and steam generators of CANDU and Light Water Reactors. Also, he leads a team of researchers working with Purdue University on refining the CANTIA methodology for steam generator tube integrity, leakage inspection and probabilistic assessment. Currently he is the Founding Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Technology for 21st Century Concise Monographs Series, Associate Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science Journal and the on the Editorial Board of the Nuclear Engineering and Design Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Specialist, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC); Adjunct professor/ Thesis Advisor, University of Waterloo, Mc Master, and Purdue Universities; member of faculty, Algonquin College, School of Business and the Centre for Continuing and Online Learning, Ottawa, Canada
