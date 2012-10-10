Pressure Vessels Field Manual
1st Edition
Common Operating Problems and Practical Solutions
Description
The majority of the cost-savings for any oil production facility is the prevention of failure in the production equipment such as pressure vessels. Money lost through lost production far outweighs expenses associated with maintenance and proper operation. However, many new engineers lack the necessary skills to effectively find and troubleshoot operating problems while experienced engineers lack knowledge of the latest codes and standards. The fifth book in the Field Manual Series, the Pressure Vessel Operations Field Manual provides new and experienced engineers with the latest tools to alter, repair and re-rate pressure vessels using ASME, NBIC and API 510 codes and standards.
Key Features
- Step-by-step procedure on how to design, perform in-shop and in-field inspections and repairs, perform alterations and re-rate a pressure vessel
- How to select the appropriate vessel specifications, evaluate associated reports and determine allowable stresses
- Calculations for stresses in pressure vessels
- Select the appropriate materials of construction for a pressure vessel
- Design pressure vessels using the ASME Code Section VIII, Division 1 and 2 to best fit the circumstance
Readership
petroleum, chemical and mechanical engineers who are in petroleum production, refining and gas processing and plant operations, technical services, and project design; or with assignments involving heat exchanger sizing, specification, or operation.
Table of Contents
1. History and Organization of Codes
Overview
Use of Pressure Vessels and Equipment
History of Pressure Vessel Codes in the United States
Organization of the ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code
Updating and Interpreting the Code
ASME Code Stamps
Organization of the ANSI/ASME B31 Code for Pressure Piping
Some Other Pressure Vessel Codes and Standards in the United States
Worldwide Pressure Vessel Codes
ASME Code, Section VIII, Division 1 versus Division 2
Design Criteria, ASME Code, Section VIII, Division 1
Design Criteria, ASME Code, Section VIII, Division 2
ASME Code, Section IX: Welding
ASME Code, Section I, Power Boilers
Additional Requirements Employed By Users in Critical Service
2. Materials of Construction
Overview
Material Selection
Nonferrous Alloys
Ferrous Alloys
Heat Treatment of Steels
Brittle Factors
Hydrogen Embrittlement
3. Materials Selection for Pressure Vessels
Overview
Selection of Materials for Service Conditions
Selection of Materials for Brittle Fracture Prevention
Guidelines for Preventing Brittle Fracture in Existing Equipment
4. Mechanical Design of Pressure Vessels
Overview
General Considerations
Owner’s, User’s, and Manufacturer’s Responsibilities
Determining Design Conditions
Mechanical Design
5. Fabrication, Welding, and In-Shop Inspection
Overview
Plate Materials
Forming of Shell and Head Components
Nozzles
Fabrication Welds
Welding Processes and Procedures
In-Shop Inspection
6. In-Service Inspection by Nondestructive Examination (NDE)
Overview
General Considerations
Design for Inspection
Code and Jurisdiction Requirements
Forms of Deterioration
Analysis of In-Service Inspection Data
Fitness-for-Service Analysis
Nondestructive Examination (NDE) Techniques
7. Repair, Alteration, and Re-rating
Overview
Code and Jurisdiction Requirements
Repairs
Alteration
Re-rating
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 10th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973009
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123970152
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company
Oran Lewis
Oran T. Lewis, is an Adjunct Instructor with over 30 years experience in the erection, maintenance, inspection, fabrication, modification and repair of pressure and piping equipment, as well as presenting education courses for piping inspection, weld and pressure equipment inspection. His certifications are, in order of obtainment, National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector Authorized Inspector, AWS Certified Welding Inspector, API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector, API 570 Certified Piping Inspector, NACE Level 1 Corrosion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Instructor, Haward Technology Middle East and Stewart Training Company; Owner, Fast Track Technical Training
Reviews
"The fifth book in the Field Manual Series, the Pressure Vessel Operations Field Manual provides new and experienced engineers with the latest tools to alter, repair and re-rate pressure vessels using ASME, NBIC and API 510 codes and standards."--WeldingLibrary.com, January 15, 2014