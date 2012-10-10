Pressure Vessels Field Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123970152, 9780123973009

Pressure Vessels Field Manual

1st Edition

Common Operating Problems and Practical Solutions

Authors: Maurice Stewart Oran Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9780123973009
Paperback ISBN: 9780123970152
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 10th October 2012
Page Count: 498
Description

The majority of the cost-savings for any oil production facility is the prevention of failure in the production equipment such as pressure vessels. Money lost through lost production far outweighs expenses associated with maintenance and proper operation. However, many new engineers lack the necessary skills to effectively find and troubleshoot operating problems while experienced engineers lack knowledge of the latest codes and standards. The fifth book in the Field Manual Series, the Pressure Vessel Operations Field Manual provides new and experienced engineers with the latest tools to alter, repair and re-rate pressure vessels using ASME, NBIC and API 510 codes and standards.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step procedure on how to design, perform in-shop and in-field inspections and repairs, perform alterations and re-rate a pressure vessel

  • How to select the appropriate vessel specifications, evaluate associated reports and determine allowable stresses

  • Calculations for stresses in pressure vessels

  • Select the appropriate materials of construction for a pressure vessel

  • Design pressure vessels using the ASME Code Section VIII, Division 1 and 2 to best fit the circumstance

Readership

petroleum, chemical and mechanical engineers who are in petroleum production, refining and gas processing and plant operations, technical services, and project design; or with assignments involving heat exchanger sizing, specification, or operation.

Table of Contents

1. History and Organization of Codes

Overview

Use of Pressure Vessels and Equipment

History of Pressure Vessel Codes in the United States

Organization of the ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code

Updating and Interpreting the Code

ASME Code Stamps

Organization of the ANSI/ASME B31 Code for Pressure Piping

Some Other Pressure Vessel Codes and Standards in the United States

Worldwide Pressure Vessel Codes

ASME Code, Section VIII, Division 1 versus Division 2

Design Criteria, ASME Code, Section VIII, Division 1

Design Criteria, ASME Code, Section VIII, Division 2

ASME Code, Section IX: Welding

ASME Code, Section I, Power Boilers

Additional Requirements Employed By Users in Critical Service

2. Materials of Construction

Overview

Material Selection

Nonferrous Alloys

Ferrous Alloys

Heat Treatment of Steels

Brittle Factors

Hydrogen Embrittlement

3. Materials Selection for Pressure Vessels

Overview

Selection of Materials for Service Conditions

Selection of Materials for Brittle Fracture Prevention

Guidelines for Preventing Brittle Fracture in Existing Equipment

4. Mechanical Design of Pressure Vessels

Overview

General Considerations

Owner’s, User’s, and Manufacturer’s Responsibilities

Determining Design Conditions

Mechanical Design

5. Fabrication, Welding, and In-Shop Inspection

Overview

Plate Materials

Forming of Shell and Head Components

Nozzles

Fabrication Welds

Welding Processes and Procedures

In-Shop Inspection

6. In-Service Inspection by Nondestructive Examination (NDE)

Overview

General Considerations

Design for Inspection

Code and Jurisdiction Requirements

Forms of Deterioration

Analysis of In-Service Inspection Data

Fitness-for-Service Analysis

Nondestructive Examination (NDE) Techniques

7. Repair, Alteration, and Re-rating

Overview

Code and Jurisdiction Requirements

Repairs

Alteration

Re-rating

Index

About the Author

Maurice Stewart

Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Stewart Training Company

Oran Lewis

Oran T. Lewis, is an Adjunct Instructor with over 30 years experience in the erection, maintenance, inspection, fabrication, modification and repair of pressure and piping equipment, as well as presenting education courses for piping inspection, weld and pressure equipment inspection. His certifications are, in order of obtainment, National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector Authorized Inspector, AWS Certified Welding Inspector, API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector, API 570 Certified Piping Inspector, NACE Level 1 Corrosion.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Instructor, Haward Technology Middle East and Stewart Training Company; Owner, Fast Track Technical Training

Reviews

"The fifth book in the Field Manual Series, the Pressure Vessel Operations Field Manual provides new and experienced engineers with the latest tools to alter, repair and re-rate pressure vessels using ASME, NBIC and API 510 codes and standards."--WeldingLibrary.com, January 15, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

