Pressure Vessel Design: The Direct Route
1st Edition
Description
This book explores a new, economically viable approach to pressure vessel design, included in the (harmonized) standard EN 13445 (for unfired pressure vessels) and based on linear as well as non-linear Finite Element analyses. It is intended as a supporting reference of this standard’s route, providing background information on the underlying principles, basic ideas, presuppositions, and new notions. Examples are included to familiarize readers with this approach, to highlight problems and solutions, advantages and disadvantages.
Key Features
- The only book with background information on the direct route in pressure vessel design.
- Contains many worked examples, supporting figures and tables and a comprehensive glossary of terms.
Readership
Designers in industry and inspection bodies; researchers in pressure vessel design in industry and universities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 23rd June 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461892
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449500
About the Authors
Josef Zeman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vienna University of Technology, Austria
Franz Rauscher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vienna University of Technology, Austria
Sebastian Schindler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Techn. Überwachungsverein, Austria