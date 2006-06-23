Pressure Vessel Design: The Direct Route - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449500, 9780080461892

Pressure Vessel Design: The Direct Route

1st Edition

Authors: Josef Zeman Franz Rauscher Sebastian Schindler
eBook ISBN: 9780080461892
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449500
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd June 2006
Page Count: 320
Description

This book explores a new, economically viable approach to pressure vessel design, included in the (harmonized) standard EN 13445 (for unfired pressure vessels) and based on linear as well as non-linear Finite Element analyses. It is intended as a supporting reference of this standard’s route, providing background information on the underlying principles, basic ideas, presuppositions, and new notions. Examples are included to familiarize readers with this approach, to highlight problems and solutions, advantages and disadvantages.

Key Features

  • The only book with background information on the direct route in pressure vessel design.
  • Contains many worked examples, supporting figures and tables and a comprehensive glossary of terms.

Readership

Designers in industry and inspection bodies; researchers in pressure vessel design in industry and universities

About the Authors

Josef Zeman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University of Technology, Austria

Franz Rauscher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University of Technology, Austria

Sebastian Schindler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Techn. Überwachungsverein, Austria

