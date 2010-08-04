Pressure Transient Formation and Well Testing, Volume 57
1st Edition
Convolution, Deconvolution and Nonlinear Estimation
Table of Contents
1 Convolution
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Convolution Integral
1.3 Discrete Convolution
1.4 Duhamels (Superposition) Theorem and Pressure-Rate Convolution
1.5 Wellbore Pressure for Certain Variable Sandface Flow Rate Schedules
1.5.1 Polynomial Rate Functions
1.5.2 Exponential Flow Rate
1.6 Logarithmic Convolution (Multirate Well Testing)
1.7 Rate-Pressure Convolution
1.8 Pressure-Pressure Convolution
2 Deconvolution
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analytical Methods
2.3 Direct Numerical Deconvolution
2.4 Deconvolution with Constraints
2.5 Nonlinear Least-Squares Pressure-Rate Deconvolution
2.5.1 Deconvolution, Gauge Resolution, and Radius of Investigation
2.5.2 Practicalities of Deconvolution Implementation
2.5.3 Deconvolution Parameters Selection
2.6 Pressure-Rate Deconvolution Examples
2.6.1 Simulated Well Test Example
2.6.2 Horizontal Field Test Example
2.6.3 Wirelin Formation Tester Example
2.7 Pressure-Pressure Deconvolution
2.8 Example Pressure-Pressure Deconvolution Examples
2.8.1 Logarithmic Convolution Example: Limited-Entry Well A
3 Nonlinear Parameter Estimation
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Overview
3.3 Parameter Estimation Methods
3.4 Likelihood Function and Maximum Likelihood Estimate
3.4.1 Single-Parameter Linear Model
3.4.2 Single-Parameter Nonlinear Model
3.5 Extension of Likelihood Function to Multiple Sets of Observed Data
3.6 Least-Squares Estimation Methods
3.7 Maximum Likelihood Estimation for Unknown Diagonal Covariance Case
3.7.1 MLE, WLS, and UWLS Estimates for a Single-Parameter Linear Model
3.7.2 A Synthetic Example Application Based on A Two-Parameter Linear Model with Three Sets of Observed Data
3.8 Use of Prior Information In MLE Estimation: The Bayesian Framework
3.8.1 Single-Parameter Linear Model Case
3.8.2 A Synthetic Example Application Based on A Two-Parameter Linear Model with Three Sets of Observed Data
3.9 Simultaneous vs. Sequential History Matching of Multiple IPTT Data Sets
3.10 Summary on MLE and LSE Methods
3.11 Minimization of MLE and LSE Objective Functions
3.12 Constraining Unknown Parameters In Minimization
3.13 Computation of Sensitivity Coefficients
3.14 Statistical Inference for MLE
3.15 IPTT Example Applications
3.15.1 Example 1
3.15.2 Example 2
3.15.3 Example 3
3.15.4 Example 4
3.15.5 Example 5
3.15.6 Example 6
Description
This reference presents a comprehensive description of flow through porous media and solutions to pressure diffusion problems in homogenous, layered, and heterogeneous reservoirs. It covers the fundamentals of interpretation techniques for formation tester pressure gradients, and pretests, multiprobe and packer pressure transient tests, including derivative, convolution, and pressure-rate and pressure-pressure deconvolution. Emphasis is placed on the maximum likelihood method that enables one to estimate error variances in pressure data along with the unknown formation parameters.
Key Features
- Serves as a training manual for geologists, petrophysicists, and reservoir engineers on formation and pressure transient testing
- Offers interpretation techniques for immediate application in the field
- Provides detailed coverage of pretests, multiprobe and packer pressure transient tests, including derivative, convolution, and pressure-rate and pressure-pressure deconvolution
Readership
Reservoir engineers, geologists, petrophysicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 4th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931746
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529534
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302406
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Fikri Kuchuk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Schlumberger SRPC, F-92142 Clamart, France
Mustafa Onur Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Istanbul, 34469 Maslak, Turkey
Florian Hollaender Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Schlumberger Middle East SA, Abu Dhabi, UAE