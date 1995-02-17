Pressure Garments
1st Edition
A Manual on Their Design and Fabrication
Description
Pressure Garments: A Manual on their Design & Fabrication presents the development and principles of pressure therapy. It discusses the physical description and treatment of burns. It addresses the emotional and physical effect of scars caused by burn injury. Some of the topics covered in the book are the comparison of keloid and hypertrophic scars; management of hypertrophic scarring; methods of pressure application; complications of pressure therapy; pressure therapy treatment regimen; stages in garment design and production; glove measurements; and design considerations. The description of upper limb garments is fully covered. An in-depth account of the measurements, pattern drafting, fabric cutting, and sewing of the garment is provided. The book can provide useful information to therapists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
About the Authors
Acknowledgments
1 Pressure Therapy: History and Rationale
2 Stages in Garment Construction
3 Upper Limb Garments
4 Torso Garments
5 Lower Limb Garments
6 Head Garments
7 Modified Garments
References and Useful Reading
Appendices
I Suppliers
II Advice Sheet to Patients
III Measurement Charts
IV Templates: Glove Gusset and Chin Strap
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 17th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183954
About the Author
Joanne Pratt
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Division of Occupational Therapy, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK