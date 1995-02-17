Pressure Garments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750620642, 9781483183954

Pressure Garments

1st Edition

A Manual on Their Design and Fabrication

Authors: Joanne Pratt Gill West
eBook ISBN: 9781483183954
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th February 1995
Page Count: 146
Description

Pressure Garments: A Manual on their Design & Fabrication presents the development and principles of pressure therapy. It discusses the physical description and treatment of burns. It addresses the emotional and physical effect of scars caused by burn injury. Some of the topics covered in the book are the comparison of keloid and hypertrophic scars; management of hypertrophic scarring; methods of pressure application; complications of pressure therapy; pressure therapy treatment regimen; stages in garment design and production; glove measurements; and design considerations. The description of upper limb garments is fully covered. An in-depth account of the measurements, pattern drafting, fabric cutting, and sewing of the garment is provided. The book can provide useful information to therapists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

About the Authors

Acknowledgments

1 Pressure Therapy: History and Rationale

2 Stages in Garment Construction

3 Upper Limb Garments

4 Torso Garments

5 Lower Limb Garments

6 Head Garments

7 Modified Garments

References and Useful Reading

Appendices

I Suppliers

II Advice Sheet to Patients

III Measurement Charts

IV Templates: Glove Gusset and Chin Strap

Index


Joanne Pratt

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Division of Occupational Therapy, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

Gill West

