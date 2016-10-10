Preserving the Promise

Scott Fishman has more than three decades’ experience as a strategic advisor to the medical technology and pharmaceutical industries. He founded and was CEO of Research by Design (RBD), a healthcare consultancy he grew to one of the foremost names in the medical information industry. He has counseled virtually every major pharmaceutical company, as well as a wide spectrum of biotechnology and medical device companies. He is currently President and CEO of Ethos LifeScience Advisors and Envisage, consultancies that provide market analysis and commercial guidance for healthcare entrepreneurs starting new ventures and for new product developers working within pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.

Fishman is an enthusiastic angel investor who focuses on medical technologies. He previously chaired the Life Sciences screening committee for Robin Hood Ventures and sits on the Life Science Investment Review committee for Ben Franklin Technology Partners. He co-created and serves as program executive for the Commercialization Acceleration Program (CAP) at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a consultancy focused on the development and funding of technology-based start-up companies. Fishman holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and The University of Texas, teaches in the MBA program at Philadelphia University, and is an in-demand speaker at biotechnology development events around the United States, including recent engagements at Yale’s Healthcare Colloquium, Harvard’s i-lab, and the National Science Foundation.