Preservation Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sam P. Most, is devoted to Preservation Rhinoplasty. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. J. Regan Thomas. Articles in this issue include: Introduction and History of Preservation Rhinoplasty; Concepts, Indications, and Contraindications of Preservation Rhinoplasty; Anatomy of the Dorsal Hump; The Let Down Method of Endonasal Dorsal Reduction; Endonasal Approach to the Pushdown Method; External Approach to the Pushdown and Letdown Methods; Incorporating Dorsal Preservation into Clinical Practice; Subperichondrial and Periosteal Dissection of the Nose; Tip Ligament Suspension; Piezo-electric Osteotomies in Dorsal Reduction; Advanced Septal Reconstruction and Dorsal Preservation; Modified Skoog Method for Hump Reduction; and Component Hump Reduction.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323757263
About the Editor
Sam P. Most
Chief, Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Professor Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Surgery (Plastic Surgery), Stanford school of Medicine
