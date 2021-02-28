Preservation Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sam P. Most, is devoted to Preservation Rhinoplasty. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Dr. J. Regan Thomas. Articles in this issue include: Introduction and History of Preservation Rhinoplasty; Concepts, Indications, and Contraindications of Preservation Rhinoplasty; Anatomy of the Dorsal Hump; The Let Down Method of Endonasal Dorsal Reduction; Endonasal Approach to the Pushdown Method; External Approach to the Pushdown and Letdown Methods; Incorporating Dorsal Preservation into Clinical Practice; Subperichondrial and Periosteal Dissection of the Nose; Tip Ligament Suspension; Piezo-electric Osteotomies in Dorsal Reduction; Advanced Septal Reconstruction and Dorsal Preservation; Modified Skoog Method for Hump Reduction; and Component Hump Reduction.