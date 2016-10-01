Presenting an Effective and Dynamic Technical Paper: A Guidebook for Novice and Experienced Speakers in a Multicultural World is intended for inexperienced speakers as well as those aspiring to improve their communication skills in making either formal or informal presentations on a technical subject.

The book focuses on how to make presentations to a cross-cultural audience, including such tactics as how to list the names of the co-authors on your presentation, how to handle eye contact and use humor, both of which can differ across the global spectrum of cultures. The cross-cultural focus of this book relates not only to the audience, but also to the speaker. This book also includes helpful tips for non-native English speakers.