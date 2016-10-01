Presenting an Effective and Dynamic Technical Paper - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128054185, 9780128094259

Presenting an Effective and Dynamic Technical Paper

1st Edition

A Guidebook for Novice and Experienced Speakers in a Multicultural World

Authors: William Krantz
eBook ISBN: 9780128094259
Paperback ISBN: 9780128054185
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2016
Page Count: 116
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
28.95
24.61
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
39.95
33.96
24.99
21.24
28.95
24.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Presenting an Effective and Dynamic Technical Paper: A Guidebook for Novice and Experienced Speakers in a Multicultural World is intended for inexperienced speakers as well as those aspiring to improve their communication skills in making either formal or informal presentations on a technical subject.

The book focuses on how to make presentations to a cross-cultural audience, including such tactics as how to list the names of the co-authors on your presentation, how to handle eye contact and use humor, both of which can differ across the global spectrum of cultures. The cross-cultural focus of this book relates not only to the audience, but also to the speaker. This book also includes helpful tips for non-native English speakers.

Key Features

  • Discusses best practices in putting together an effective talk
  • Focuses on leveraging the speaker’s existing skillsets to develop the delivery style that works best for that individual
  • Features one-page quick reference guides for giving both formal oral and informal poster presentations
  • Addresses cross-cultural communication, as well as particular concerns for non-native English speakers
  • Includes a companion site with tools and video examples of formal and informal presentations for further self-guidance

Readership

Students and researchers across the sciences interested in improving their oral communication skills; in particular non-native English speakers

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Definition
  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • Testimonials From Student Award Winners
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Focus and Scope of This Guidebook
    • 1.2 Formal Oral Versus Poster Presentations
    • 1.3 Special Features of This Guidebook
    • 1.4 How to Use This Guidebook
    • Notes
  • Chapter 2. Preliminary Considerations
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
    • 2.2 The Presentation Format
    • 2.3 The Venue
    • 2.4 The Allotted Time
    • 2.5 The Outline and Cue Cards for Your Presentation
    • 2.6 Dressing for the Occasion
    • Notes
  • Chapter 3. Organizing Your Presentation
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
    • 3.2 The Abstract
    • 3.3 The Title Slide
    • 3.4 The Outline or Overview
    • 3.5 The Introduction
    • 3.6 The Review of Prior Studies
    • 3.7 The Research Plan
    • 3.8 The Discussion of Results
    • 3.9 The Conclusions
    • 3.10 A Future Work Slide
    • 3.11 The Acknowledgments
    • 3.12 The “Thank You” Slide
    • Notes
  • Chapter 4. Making a Formal Oral Presentation
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
    • 4.2 Preparing Your Slides
    • 4.3 Scoping Out the Room and Facilities When On-Site
    • 4.4 Use of a Microphone and Laser Pointer
    • 4.5 Mastering the Mechanics of an Effective Oral Presentation
    • 4.6 Stepping Through Your Presentation
    • 4.7 Handling Nervousness
    • 4.8 Practice Makes Perfect
    • 4.9 Critiquing Presentations Made by Others
    • 4.10 Developing Your Presentation Style
    • Notes
  • Chapter 5. Giving a Poster Presentation
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
    • 5.2 Preparing Your Poster
    • 5.3 Printing Your Poster
    • 5.4 Checklist Before Arriving On-Site for Your Poster Presentation
    • 5.5 Scoping Out the Room and Posting Your Poster
    • 5.6 Using a Mechanical Pointer
    • 5.7 Mastering the Mechanics of an Effective Poster Presentation
    • 5.8 Poster Session Courtesy
    • 5.9 Developing Your Poster Presentation Style
    • Notes
  • Appendix A. Quick Reference Guide for Giving a Formal Oral Presentation
  • Appendix B. Quick Reference Guide for Making a Poster Presentation
  • Appendix C. Typical Criteria for Judging a Poster Competition
    • Technical:
    • Nontechnical:
  • Appendix D. Considerations When Critiquing a Presentation
    • Organization
    • Style
  • Appendix E. Web Sites for Outstanding Presentations
    • Al Gore
    • Del Harvey
    • Dr. Hans Rosling
    • Joe Wong
  • Appendix F. Overview of Online Materials
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128094259
Paperback ISBN:
9780128054185

About the Author

William Krantz

President’s Teaching Scholar and Professor Emeritus, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA; Rieveschl Ohio Eminent Scholar and Professor Emeritus, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

President’s Teaching Scholar and Professor Emeritus, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA; Rieveschl Ohio Eminent Scholar and Professor Emeritus, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati,OH, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.