Presenting an Effective and Dynamic Technical Paper
1st Edition
A Guidebook for Novice and Experienced Speakers in a Multicultural World
Description
Presenting an Effective and Dynamic Technical Paper: A Guidebook for Novice and Experienced Speakers in a Multicultural World is intended for inexperienced speakers as well as those aspiring to improve their communication skills in making either formal or informal presentations on a technical subject.
The book focuses on how to make presentations to a cross-cultural audience, including such tactics as how to list the names of the co-authors on your presentation, how to handle eye contact and use humor, both of which can differ across the global spectrum of cultures. The cross-cultural focus of this book relates not only to the audience, but also to the speaker. This book also includes helpful tips for non-native English speakers.
Key Features
- Discusses best practices in putting together an effective talk
- Focuses on leveraging the speaker’s existing skillsets to develop the delivery style that works best for that individual
- Features one-page quick reference guides for giving both formal oral and informal poster presentations
- Addresses cross-cultural communication, as well as particular concerns for non-native English speakers
- Includes a companion site with tools and video examples of formal and informal presentations for further self-guidance
Readership
Students and researchers across the sciences interested in improving their oral communication skills; in particular non-native English speakers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Definition
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Testimonials From Student Award Winners
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Focus and Scope of This Guidebook
- 1.2 Formal Oral Versus Poster Presentations
- 1.3 Special Features of This Guidebook
- 1.4 How to Use This Guidebook
- Notes
- Chapter 2. Preliminary Considerations
- Abstract
- 2.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
- 2.2 The Presentation Format
- 2.3 The Venue
- 2.4 The Allotted Time
- 2.5 The Outline and Cue Cards for Your Presentation
- 2.6 Dressing for the Occasion
- Notes
- Chapter 3. Organizing Your Presentation
- Abstract
- 3.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
- 3.2 The Abstract
- 3.3 The Title Slide
- 3.4 The Outline or Overview
- 3.5 The Introduction
- 3.6 The Review of Prior Studies
- 3.7 The Research Plan
- 3.8 The Discussion of Results
- 3.9 The Conclusions
- 3.10 A Future Work Slide
- 3.11 The Acknowledgments
- 3.12 The “Thank You” Slide
- Notes
- Chapter 4. Making a Formal Oral Presentation
- Abstract
- 4.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
- 4.2 Preparing Your Slides
- 4.3 Scoping Out the Room and Facilities When On-Site
- 4.4 Use of a Microphone and Laser Pointer
- 4.5 Mastering the Mechanics of an Effective Oral Presentation
- 4.6 Stepping Through Your Presentation
- 4.7 Handling Nervousness
- 4.8 Practice Makes Perfect
- 4.9 Critiquing Presentations Made by Others
- 4.10 Developing Your Presentation Style
- Notes
- Chapter 5. Giving a Poster Presentation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Focus and Scope of This Chapter
- 5.2 Preparing Your Poster
- 5.3 Printing Your Poster
- 5.4 Checklist Before Arriving On-Site for Your Poster Presentation
- 5.5 Scoping Out the Room and Posting Your Poster
- 5.6 Using a Mechanical Pointer
- 5.7 Mastering the Mechanics of an Effective Poster Presentation
- 5.8 Poster Session Courtesy
- 5.9 Developing Your Poster Presentation Style
- Notes
- Appendix A. Quick Reference Guide for Giving a Formal Oral Presentation
- Appendix B. Quick Reference Guide for Making a Poster Presentation
- Appendix C. Typical Criteria for Judging a Poster Competition
- Technical:
- Nontechnical:
- Appendix D. Considerations When Critiquing a Presentation
- Organization
- Style
- Appendix E. Web Sites for Outstanding Presentations
- Al Gore
- Del Harvey
- Dr. Hans Rosling
- Joe Wong
- Appendix F. Overview of Online Materials
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 116
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094259
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054185
About the Author
William Krantz
President’s Teaching Scholar and Professor Emeritus, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA; Rieveschl Ohio Eminent Scholar and Professor Emeritus, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
