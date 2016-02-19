Present-Day Russian Psychology: A Symposium by Seven Authors comprises the first comprehensive survey of Russian psychological literature that provides a sympathetic but critical account of Soviet psychology. This book focuses on three trends in Soviet psychology — first is the Pavlovian studies of conditioning and central nervous type; second are studies of verbal behavior; and third is the Georgian “set” theory. The chapters in this compilation include a statement on the orienting reflex and the voluntary control of motor behavior; survey of psychiatry; and view of the use of information theory and its increased popularity. Review of abnormal psychology and psychotherapy; analysis of psycholinguistic psychology; review of studies of child development; and account of a personal visit to Russian laboratories are also discussed. This publication is beneficial to psychology students and individuals researching on Soviet psychology.