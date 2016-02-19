Present-Day Russian Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120997, 9781483148571

Present-Day Russian Psychology

1st Edition

A Symposium by Seven Authors

Editors: Neil O'Connor
eBook ISBN: 9781483148571
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 217
Description

Present-Day Russian Psychology: A Symposium by Seven Authors comprises the first comprehensive survey of Russian psychological literature that provides a sympathetic but critical account of Soviet psychology. This book focuses on three trends in Soviet psychology — first is the Pavlovian studies of conditioning and central nervous type; second are studies of verbal behavior; and third is the Georgian “set” theory. The chapters in this compilation include a statement on the orienting reflex and the voluntary control of motor behavior; survey of psychiatry; and view of the use of information theory and its increased popularity. Review of abnormal psychology and psychotherapy; analysis of psycholinguistic psychology; review of studies of child development; and account of a personal visit to Russian laboratories are also discussed. This publication is beneficial to psychology students and individuals researching on Soviet psychology.

Table of Contents


Editor's Introduction

Contributors

1. Attention, Consciousness and Voluntary Control of Behavior in Soviet Psychology: Philosophical Roots and Research Branches

2. Psychotherapy in the Soviet Union

3. Some Statistical and Cybernetic Models in Recent Soviet Psychology

4. Abnormal Psychology in the U.S.S.R.

5. Soviet Psycholinguistics

6. Studies on the Mental Development of the Child

7. Contemporary Soviet Psychology

Index

