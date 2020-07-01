Present and Future of High Pressure Processing

Dr. Lavilla has 15 years of experience in research in the field of Food Science and Technology. She got her PhD in Food Science and Technology and DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, specialization in Bromatology) at the University of Zaragoza (Spain), and is specialized on the development, validation and application of analytical methods for the characterization and testing of biomolecules: allergens/proteins, DNA and spoilage microorganisms in foods (Biomagnetic separation, ELISA, flow cytometry-FACS, phage display, antibody production and conjugation, etc). During that period, she made research stays in the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium, 6 months) and in the Technische Universität Dresden (Germany, 3 months). From 2009, she works as Researcher at AZTI (Spain) in the group of Food Quality, Safety and Identity. Her current research activities are focused in two main fields: By one hand, she is involved in the development of new strategies and tools for biological control of foodborne and spoilage pathogens (bacteriophages) and by other hand, she is also focused on the study of the impact of emerging technologies (high pressure, high pressure homogenization, Pressure assisted thermal processing, etc.) in bacterial spores populations and allergen detection (IgG) and allergenicity (IgE, human sera). Accordingly, she has been involved in more than 20 research projects financed by public calls of Regional, National and European administrations (FP6, FP7, H2020), leading 6 of them, and in more than 15 R&D projects (leading 10) with private companies. As a result of this research, she is inventor in 4 patents, and author of 25 publications related to Food Safety and Food Technology, including peer reviewed papers, technical articles and book chapters, and more than 40 national and international congress contributions. Finally, she has received several awards related to her research: She obtained the Coris Gruart Award (University of Zaragoza, 2010) with the work entitled: “Study by means of immunochemical techniques of the effect of processing in allergenic and recombinant proteins in foods”, and coauthored the work “High Pressure Thermal Sterilization (HPTS): Its impact on formation of Food contaminants and spore inactivation in different foods containing fish at lab and pilot scale”, that obtained the second place in the Aquatic Food Division International Research Paper Competition at the IFT annual meeting 2015.