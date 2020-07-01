Present and Future of High Pressure Processing
1st Edition
A Tool for Developing Innovative, Sustainable, Safe and Healthy Foods
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Developed for academic researchers and for those work in industry, Present and Future of High Pressure Processing: A Tool for Developing Innovative, Sustainable, Safe and Healthy Foods outlines innovative applications derived from the use of high pressure processing, beyond microbial inactivation. This content is especially important for product developers as it includes technological, physicochemical and nutritional perspectives.
This book specifically focuses on innovative high pressure processing applications. The book begins with an introduction quickly followed by a section focused on the impact of high pressure processing on bioactive compounds and bioaccessibility/bioavailability. The Third section addresses the ways in which high pressure processing can assist in the reduction of toxins and contaminants, while the fourth section addressing opportunities for the use of high pressure processing the development of healthy and/or functional food. This resource concludes with an analysis of the challenges with regard to the use of high pressure processing as an innovative application.
Key Features
- Explores the use of high pressure processing as a tool for developing new products
- Outlines the structure and improved functional properties provided by high pressure processing
- Illustrates potential applications and future trends of high pressure processing
- Explains the mechanisms that influence the impact of high pressure processing
- Highlights the optimal conditions for high pressure process to develop certain food products
- Defines the challenges and future perspectives in the use of high pressure processing for food product development
Readership
Food technologists, food nutritionists, food processors, agricultural engineers, R&D managers and/or new product developers, graduate and post-graduate students studying food science, nutrition, gastronomic science, and food processing
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction
1. An overview of the potential applications based on HPP mechanism
Section II. Impact of HPP on bioactive compounds content and bioaccessibility/bioavailability
2. HPP for improving preservation of vitamin and antioxidant compounds contents in vegetable matrices
3. Impact of HPP on probiotics and prebiotics
4. Impact of HPP on nutrient and bioactive compound bioaccessibility/bioavailability as a key factor for food processing development
Section III. Reduction of toxic/contaminants assisted by HPP
5. HP impact to reduce allergenicity of food
6. Effect of HPP on reduction of food processing contaminants (furan, acrylamide, HMF)
7. Potential of HPP to reduce pesticides
Section IV. Opportunities of HPP in healthy and/or functional food development
8. HPP as an innovation tool for healthy foods
9. HPP in fish products: impact on quality and applications
10. HPP in meat products: impact on quality and applications
11. HPP in dairy products: impact on quality and applications
12. HPP in vegetable products: impact on quality and applications
Section V. Challenges of HPP in innovative applications
13. Advances in equipment and commercial development of HPP in-pack and in-bulk
14. HPP as an efficient technology for food additive and nutraceutical development
15. Application of HPP in food fermentation processes
16. Strategies for development of new products based in changes of rheology of foods HPP packaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164051
About the Editor
Francisco Barba
Dr. Francisco J. Barba is an assistant professor in Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain. He holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology at University of Valencia and he hold degrees in Pharmacy, Food and Technology. He has performed a postdoctoral stay in the Université de Technologie de Compiègne (UTC), Département de Génie des Procédés Industriels, Laboratoire Transformations Intégrées de la Matière Renouvelable (Compiegne, France) and nowadays he is doing a postdoctoral stay (Marie Curie IEF) in the Department of Food Chemistry (University of Copenhagen) to explore different non-thermal applications for preserving and extracting bioactive compounds from plant food materials and by products. Prior to his current appointment, he was also engaged as a visiting researcher in the Department of Food Biotechnology and Food Process Engineering in Technological University of Berlin, Germany. His research focus is on non-thermal processing for preservation and/or extraction of bioactive compounds from liquid and solid food. He has more than 100 publications, including 60 published or accepted peer reviewed papers in international journals in the Food Science and Technology area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain
Carole Tonello-Samson
Dr. Carole Tonello-Samson is active industrial researcher with emphasis in High Pressure Processing (HPP) for food. She studied biochemistry and food technology in France. In 1996, she obtained a PhD in food science on the effects of HPP on inactivation of microorganisms. For five years, she was been R&D manager in a R&D centre focused on HPP for food (Hautes Pressions Technologies - France). For two years, she was Food Applications Manager at Digital Control – France where she focused on commercializing high pressure water jet cutting machines. Since 2003, she is Applications & Process Development Director at Hiperbaric (www.hiperbaric.com), a Spanish company designing, manufacturing and marketing HPP industrial machines for food. She is a member of the board of directors of the company. She is in charge of the global scientific and technological support to HPP users. She works in collaboration with sales and marketing departments for commercialization of HPP in the global food industry, and with engineering department for R&D projects. She is the food science and commercial coordinator for Hiperbaric R&D projects supported by European Commission. Dr. Tonello-Samson has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Nonthermal Processing Division (NPD) of the Institute of Food Technology (IFT) since 2007, as Member-at-Large, Secretary or Designed Officer. She has been NPD Chair in 2012-2013, and the recipient of the NPD Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2016. She is author or co-author of about twenty scientific articles and six book chapters on High Pressure Processing food applications and equipment.
Affiliations and Expertise
HIPERBARIC. Burgos, Spain
Eduardo Puértolas
Eduardo Puértolas is currently Researcher at AZTI (Spain) in the New Foods Department. He received his PhD in Food Science and Technology (Extraordinary Doctorate Award, Award for the Best PhD Thesis defended in Aragón Spanish Region) at the University of Zaragoza (Spain). He previously studied veterinary medicine at the same University (DVM, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, specialization in Animal and Food Science) receiving a National Prize of Graduation granted by Spanish Government. Previously to his current appointment, he was involved in the “Novel Food Processing Technologies Research Group” at University of Zaragoza (6 years). His main area of research is the study, application and design of new processes based on emerging food technologies (e.g. pulsed electric fields, high hydrostatic pressure, high pressure homogenization) for new food development, food preservation, food quality improvement, and process optimizing (decreasing economic cost, increasing yield). His research interest is mainly focused in mechanisms of action, the impact on food components and sensory characteristics and the critical factors affecting the efficacy of these technologies. He has been involved in more than 20 research projects financed by competitive calls of Regional, National and European administrations (FP7, H2020, EIT Food, European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) leading 6 of them. During his work at AZTI, he has made a significant effort to transfer knowledge to companies, participating in more than 30 private R&D projects (leading 17) financed by both SMEs and Large Companies along Europe (Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Sweden, Norway). Author of more than 50 publications related to Food Science and Technology, including more than 30 peer reviewed papers, book chapters and a Book entitled “Applications of pulsed electric fields in winemaking” (in Spanish); and author of more than 40 national and international congress contributions (including posters, oral presentation and invited conferences). He is currently serving in the Editorial Board of "Journal of Food Quality" and “Frontiers in Nutrition” (Section: Nutrition and Food Science Technology) and he is regular reviewer of more than 20 JCR Journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
AZTI, Spain
María Lavilla
Dr. Lavilla has 15 years of experience in research in the field of Food Science and Technology. She got her PhD in Food Science and Technology and DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, specialization in Bromatology) at the University of Zaragoza (Spain), and is specialized on the development, validation and application of analytical methods for the characterization and testing of biomolecules: allergens/proteins, DNA and spoilage microorganisms in foods (Biomagnetic separation, ELISA, flow cytometry-FACS, phage display, antibody production and conjugation, etc). During that period, she made research stays in the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium, 6 months) and in the Technische Universität Dresden (Germany, 3 months). From 2009, she works as Researcher at AZTI (Spain) in the group of Food Quality, Safety and Identity. Her current research activities are focused in two main fields: By one hand, she is involved in the development of new strategies and tools for biological control of foodborne and spoilage pathogens (bacteriophages) and by other hand, she is also focused on the study of the impact of emerging technologies (high pressure, high pressure homogenization, Pressure assisted thermal processing, etc.) in bacterial spores populations and allergen detection (IgG) and allergenicity (IgE, human sera). Accordingly, she has been involved in more than 20 research projects financed by public calls of Regional, National and European administrations (FP6, FP7, H2020), leading 6 of them, and in more than 15 R&D projects (leading 10) with private companies. As a result of this research, she is inventor in 4 patents, and author of 25 publications related to Food Safety and Food Technology, including peer reviewed papers, technical articles and book chapters, and more than 40 national and international congress contributions. Finally, she has received several awards related to her research: She obtained the Coris Gruart Award (University of Zaragoza, 2010) with the work entitled: “Study by means of immunochemical techniques of the effect of processing in allergenic and recombinant proteins in foods”, and coauthored the work “High Pressure Thermal Sterilization (HPTS): Its impact on formation of Food contaminants and spore inactivation in different foods containing fish at lab and pilot scale”, that obtained the second place in the Aquatic Food Division International Research Paper Competition at the IFT annual meeting 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
AZTI, Spain