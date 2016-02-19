Prescriptive Psychotherapies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080195063, 9781483153568

Prescriptive Psychotherapies

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Arnold P. Goldstein Norman Stein
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483153568
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 356
Description

Prescriptive Psychotherapies describes a prescriptive approach to psychotherapeutic treatment. At the heart of this prescriptive model is the patient X therapist X treatment interactionist view of the question ""Which type of patient, meeting with which type of therapist, for which type of treatment will yield which outcomes?"" The diagnostic, research, and therapeutic implications of this viewpoint are examined. Attention is also devoted to the question of how prescriptive psychotherapy research might be most advantageously conducted to yield prescriptive information leading to increasingly successful treatment outcomes. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and begins by explaining the value and development of prescriptive psychotherapies and suggesting a schema for both conceptualizing and generating investigations that may yield progressively more useful psychotherapeutic prescriptions. The next chapter considers the views of others regarding issues bearing upon the prescriptive process, particularly the role of diagnosis. The treatment and research implications of psychological testing are then explored, along with the role of assessment in behavior modification. Several of the key issues in the process of achieving effective application of the integrated insight-behavioral approach to psychobehavioral counseling and therapy are also examined. Examples of clinical prescriptions of prescriptive psychotherapies are given, including psychoneuroses, psychophysiological disorders, and sexual deviations. This monograph is addressed to both clinicians and researchers concerned with the conduct and effectiveness of psychotherapy.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Introduction

Introduction

Part II Prescription Development

Commentary: Viewpoints on Prescription

Diagnostic Considerations

1 Psychological Testing: Treatment and Research Implications

2 Role of Assessment in Behavior Modification

3 Issues in Application

4 Diagnosis and Prescription for Psychotherapy

Therapeutic Considerations

5 A Prescriptive Treatment Model Based upon Social Class and Premorbid Adjustment

6 Toward a Flexible, or Personalistic System of Psychotherapy

7 Generic and Individual Approaches to Crisis Intervention

Research Considerations

8 Some Myths of Psychotherapy Research and the Search for a Paradigm

9 A Grid Model for the Psychotherapies

10 Strategy of Outcome Research in Psychotherapy

11 Comparisons of Psychiatric Treatments: Problems and Pitfalls

Part III Clinical Prescriptions

Commentary

Psychoneuroses

Phobic Reactions

Obsessive-Compulsive Neurosis

Hysteria

Depression

Psychophysiological Disorders

Bronchial Asthma

Ulcerative Colitus

Hypertension and Hypertensive Headaches

Migraine

Sexual Deviations

Sexual Orientation Disturbance (Homosexuality)

Orgasmic Dysfunction (Frigidity)

Orgasmic Dysfunction (Impotence)

Fetishism and Transvestism

Exhibitionism

Anti-Social Behavior

Smoking

Obesity

Insomnia

Psychosis

Schizophrenia

Summary and Conclusions

References

Index

