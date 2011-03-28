Preprosthetic and Maxillofacial Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695897, 9780857092427

Preprosthetic and Maxillofacial Surgery

1st Edition

Biomaterials, Bone Grafting and Tissue Engineering

Editors: J Ferri E Hunziker
eBook ISBN: 9780857092427
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695897
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017371
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th March 2011
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Chapter 1: Bone tissue engineering

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Bone-repair strategies

1.3 Biophysical effects

1.4 Distraction osteogenesis

1.5 Biomolecules

1.6 Transplantation of cells

1.7 Flap prefabrication

1.8 Extracorporeal strategies

1.9 Cell systems

1.10 Evaluation of engineering success

Part I: Bone reconstruction in implantology and reconstructive preprosthetic surgery

Chapter 2: Fundamentals of bone grafting in implantology

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scheme for pre-implant surgery

2.3 Fundamentals of bone grafting

2.4 Local bone grafts

2.5 Distant bone grafts

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Cranial bone grafting in maxillary preprosthetic surgery

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Experimental studies

3.3 The surgery

3.4 Discussion

3.5 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Maxillary sinus grafting for implant insertion

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Anatomic fundamentals: pathophysiology

4.3 Treatment planning: indications and contraindications

4.4 Types of maxillary sinus augmentation for implant insertion: surgical technique

4.5 Grafting materials

4.6 Results

4.7 Complications of sinus lift

Chapter 5: Symphyseal and alveolar reconstruction in preprosthetic surgery

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The height improvement

5.3 The increase of thickness

5.4 Particular aspects

5.5 Failure risk factors and complications

5.6 Implant placement at the mandibular symphysis

5.7 Indications and limits of the implant placement at the symphysis region

5.8 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Mandible corpus reconstruction for implant insertion: the available techniques

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anatomical considerations

6.3 Different techniques

6.4 Case studies

6.5 Conclusion and indications

Chapter 7: Alveolar bi-directional distraction in preprosthetic surgery

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Indications for distraction

7.3 Why is a bi-directional distraction necessary?

7.4 Bi-directional distraction device

7.5 Surgical technique for bi-directional distraction

7.6 Insertion of dental implants and suprastructure

7.7 Histology and histomorphometry of distracted bone

7.8 Complications and need for technical improvements

7.9 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Alveolar widening using distraction osteogenesis (DO) in maxillofacial surgery

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Alveolar distraction osteogenesis (DO)

8.3 Horizontal alveolar distraction

8.4 Horizontal periosteal expansion osteogenesis

8.5 Histological evaluation

8.6 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Bone grafting and Le fort I osteotomy in cases of major atrophy of the maxilla

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Anatomical consideration of the maxilla

9.3 The different steps of the technique

9.4 Discussion

9.5 Case study

9.6 Conclusions

Part II: Reconstruction in particular situations

Chapter 10: Applications of biomaterials in alveolar and maxillofacial bone reconstruction

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Substitute materials

10.3 Synthetic inorganic materials

10.4 Synthetic organic materials

10.5 Natural inorganic materials

10.6 Natural organic materials

Chapter 11: Implants in congenital missing teeth

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Diagnosis

11.2 Management

11.4 Rehabilitation cases

11.5 Conclusions

Chapter 12: Maxillo-mandibular amputations and implants rehabilitation

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Strategy for jaw reconstruction

12.3 Basal bone reconstruction

12.4 Preparing endosseous implant-step

12.5 Illustrations of implant-borne prosthesis after jawbone reconstruction

12.6 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Alveolar reconstruction in cleft for implant rehabilitation

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Management of orofacial clefts

13.3 Implant placement in cleft lip and palate (CLP)

13.4 Success rates of implant placement

13.5 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Bone reconstruction in irradiated situations

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Adjuvent treatment

14.3 Non-vascularised bone graft

14.4 Coverage flaps

14.5 Free flap and bone graft association

14.6 Vascularised bone transfers

14.7 New techniques

14.8 Reconstruction principles in irradiated situations

Chapter 15: Periodontal surgery related to alveolar bone reconstruction for implant insertion

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Muco gingival environment around natural teeth

15.3 Role of the keratinized gingiva around the implants

15.4 Developing a favourable environment around the implants

15.5 Surgical technique

15.6 Conclusions

Part III: Tissue engineering

Chapter 16: Mucosal and gingival tissue engineering

Abstract:

16.1 Overview of oral soft tissue wound healing

16.2 Traditional approaches

16.3 Novel approaches for oral soft tissue repair

16.4 Future trends

16.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 17: Osteoinductivization of dental implants and bone-defect-filling materials

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Biomimetic coating technique

17.3 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Tissue engineering and endodontics

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 The dentine-pulp complex

18.3 Pulpal responses to injury

18.4 Pulp capping and dentine-pulp complex regeneration

18.5 Root canal tissue regeneration

18.6 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Tooth regeneration: current status

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Translational barriers of tooth regeneration and dental pulp regeneration

19.3 Cell homing approach for tooth regeneration

19.4 Discussion and future trends

19.5 Acknowledgments

Index

Description

One of the most important factors in ensuring successful osseointegration is the stability of the implant after its insertion. In order to achieve optimum conditions for implantation, it is often necessary to prepare the area and reconstruct the bone to ensure that it is the correct shape and size for the implant. Preprosthetic and maxillofacial surgery provides a thorough review of the current status and future direction of this important field. Part one reviews bone grafting for implantology and reconstructive preprosthetic surgery. Chapters in part two discuss reconstruction and rehabilitation whilst the final group of chapters analyse tissue engineering applications.

Key Features

  • Provides readers with the fundamentals of the biology and physiology of maxillofacial bone reconstruction
  • Examines bone reconstruction in implantology and reconstructive preprosthetic surgery considering the fundamentals of bone grafting and alveolar reconstruction
  • Explores construction in particular situations, beginning with applications of biomaterials in alveolar and maxillofacial bone reconstruction and moving on to describe implants in congenital missing teeth

Readership

Maxillofacial surgeons, oral surgeons, implantologist dentists, dental implant companies, biomaterials manufacturers, materials scientists, biomedical engineers, R&D Departments

About the Editors

J Ferri Editor

Professor Joel Ferri is Professor and Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Roger Salengro Hospital in France. He is highly regarded for his work in the field of preprosthetic and maxillofacial surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Roger Salengro Hospital, France

E Hunziker Editor

Professor Ernst B. Hunziker is the Director of the Center of Regenerative Medicine for Skeletal Tissues in Bern, Switzerland and Professor in the Department of Clinical Research at the University of Bern. He is well known for his research and expertise in the field of skeletal tissue engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bern, Switzerland

