Preparing Nurses for Disaster Management
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
Key Features
Table of Contents
Units I Overview of Disaster Preparedness
- Natural and Human Made Disasters
Unit II Stages of Disaster Response
2. Disaster Management Agencies and Organizations
3. Preparedness and Mitigation
4. Response (to include triage and decontamination)
5. Recovery (to include victims, health care workers, pysch mental health)
Unit III Roles
6. Role of the General Professional Nurse (to include students, hospitals, clinics, health centers, nurse educators, long term care, volunteers)
7. Role of the Advanced or Specialized Nurse (to include public health, advanced practice, military)
8. Personal Preparedness (family, dependents, pets)
Unit IV Actual Disasters and Public Health Emergencies
Template:
Description—where, when, nationwide, local, state
Preparedness
Response
Recovery
PPE—Personal Preparedness Equipment
Legal
Ethical
Special Considerations
Lessons Learned
9. Natural Disasters (to include Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Florence, CA wildfires/earthquake, Joplin Tornado, European Heat Wave 2003, South Australia Blackout 2016—also include global warming discussion)
10. Global Earthquakes (to include Christchurch New Zealand, Nepal Earthquake, Indian Ocean and Tsunami 2004 (Banda Ache), Haiti Earthquake 2010
11. Radiation Disasters (to include Chernobyl, Fukishima Daichii Japan 2011)
12. Chemical Disasters (to include Bhopal Gas Disaster 1984)
13. Biologic or Infectious Disease Outbreaks (SARS, MERS, ZIKA, Ebola)
14. Human Made Disasters (include bombings, ie Las Vegas, Oklahoma, Boston Marathon, Atlanta Olympics, Active Shooter—Columbine, Newtown, Las Vegs, Parkland)
Unit V Anticipating the Future: Brainstorming Exercises
15. Vulnerability Exercise
16. Tabletop Drills (advantage/disadvantages, comparison of all types of drills
Drills to include active shooter, cybersecurity, grid/power going down
Appendixes:
CDC Information and Toolkits, DHHS---Go kits for populations/different age spans
International Council of Nurses---Core Competencies in Disaster Nursing, version 2.0
Details
No. of pages: 348
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323776769
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323776790
About the Author
Joanne Langan
