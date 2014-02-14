Preparing for Next Generation Security Leader Opportunities
1st Edition
Preparing for Next Generation Security Leader Opportunities is an excellent resource for the new or existing security leader who wants to prepare him or herself for the future of security. In this 30-minute Proven Practices presentation, narrator Francis D’Addario explains that traditional expectations of the security leader will soon merge with new requirements and measured performance. Organizations have come to expect leadership that is able to respond nimbly, communicate care, and galvanize resources.
Also included in this presentation is a list of 16 performance criteria by which next generation security leadership can be measured. These criteria are based on Security Executive Council surveys and research from the Security Leadership Research Institute (SLRI).
Preparing for Next Generation Security Leader Opportunities is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
- The 30-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
- Prepares security professionals for next generation leadership by identifying the evolving skills they should focus on
- Lists the performance criteria by which next generation security leaders should be measured
Security practitioners, managers and executives; instructors of and students in security programs; business managers and executives
- Executive Summary
- Preparing for Next Generation Security Leader Opportunities
- A Proven Practices Presentation
- 10
- English
- © Elsevier 2014
- 14th February 2014
- Elsevier
- 9780128009208
Francis D'Addario
Francis is a seasoned all-hazards risk mitigation leader for multinational convenience, food and beverage, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, and supply chain operators. He has served as chief security officer for Starbucks Coffee, Hardees Food Systems, and Jerrico Inc. His expertise includes risk diligence, loss prevention and mitigation systems design, as well as contribution analytics.
Francis was named as one of the top 25 "Most Influential People in Security" of 2009 by Security magazine, and was a CSO magazine 2007 Compass Award honoree.
He is also the critically acclaimed author of Not a Moment to Lose…Influencing Global Security One Community at a Time (2010), The Manager’s Violence Survival Guide (1995), and Loss Prevention through Crime Analysis (1989).
Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Vice President, Partner and Asset Protection, Starbucks Coffee