Prepare for Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242620, 9781483279442

Prepare for Science

1st Edition

Introductory Mathematics for Physical and Engineering Sciences

Authors: C. B. Hansson
eBook ISBN: 9781483279442
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare for Science: Introductory Mathematics for Physical and Engineering Sciences is an introductory text on mathematical concepts and skills needed in science and engineering, with particular reference to developing countries. Essential practical topics developed from first principles are discussed, and exercises are carefully arranged in order of difficulty so as to make the text suitable for self-study.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an introduction to physical quantities such as length, velocity, time, pressure, force, illumination, and electric current. Subsequent chapters deal with powers of ten (standard form, negative exponents, calculations; units (base units, prefixes, derived units, non-SI units; numerical methods (logarithms, slide rule); and error estimation (approximate numbers, experimental errors, combination of errors). The final chapter is devoted to functions, with emphasis on the mathematical relationships between measured physical quantities.

This monograph is intended for students interested in learning mathematical concepts and skills necessary in the physical and engineering sciences.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Physical Quantities

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Symbols

1.3 Fundamental Quantities

1.4 Dimensions

2. Powers of Ten

2.1 Standard Form

2.2 Negative Exponents

2.3 Calculations

3. Units

3.1 Base Units

3.2 Prefixes

3.3 Derived Units

3.4 Non-SI Units

4. Numerical Methods

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Logarithms

4.3 The Slide Rule

5. Error Estimation

5.1 Approximate Numbers

5.2 Experimental Errors

5.3 Combination of Errors

5.4 Summary

6. Functions

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methods of Describing a Function

6.3 Some Important Functions

6.4 Rate of Change (Derivatives)

6.5 The Area Under a Graph (Integrals)

6.6 Summary

Appendix 1 Definitions of Base Units

Appendix 2 Prefixes

Appendix 3 Further Numerical Exercises

Answers to Exercises

Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279442

About the Author

C. B. Hansson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.