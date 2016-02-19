Prepare for Science: Introductory Mathematics for Physical and Engineering Sciences is an introductory text on mathematical concepts and skills needed in science and engineering, with particular reference to developing countries. Essential practical topics developed from first principles are discussed, and exercises are carefully arranged in order of difficulty so as to make the text suitable for self-study.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an introduction to physical quantities such as length, velocity, time, pressure, force, illumination, and electric current. Subsequent chapters deal with powers of ten (standard form, negative exponents, calculations; units (base units, prefixes, derived units, non-SI units; numerical methods (logarithms, slide rule); and error estimation (approximate numbers, experimental errors, combination of errors). The final chapter is devoted to functions, with emphasis on the mathematical relationships between measured physical quantities.

This monograph is intended for students interested in learning mathematical concepts and skills necessary in the physical and engineering sciences.