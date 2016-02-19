Preparative Chemistry Using Supported Reagents
1st Edition
Description
Preparative Chemistry Using Supported Reagents explains a certain dimension in the methodology of organic reactions.
This book discusses the physical methods for study that characterizes surfaces and their adsorbates and chemical reactivity at interfaces. The polymer-supported reagents, shape-selectivity within zeolites, and graphite intercalates are also described. Other topics include the metal oxides and their physico-chemical properties in catalysis and synthesis; photochemistry of adsorbed molecules; and magnetic spin resonance methods and applications to oxide surfaces. The physico-chemical characterization of supported reagents; polymer-supported oxidations; and alumina and alumina-supported reagents are likewise deliberated. This text also covers the novel aluminophosphate-based molecular sieves, clay-activated isomerization reactions, anionic activation, and cationic reactions.
This publication is beneficial to chemists and researchers conducting work on supported reagents.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Supported Reagents: General Principles
1 Homogeneous and Heterogeneous Reaction Conditions
I. The Alchemical Heritage
II. The Example of Industrial Chemistry
III. The Lessons from Chromatography
IV. The Lead from Biochemistry
V. Shifting Habits
VI. Easier Work Up
VII. Faster Reactions under Milder Conditions
VIII. Improved Selectivity
IX. Safer Reagents
X. Surface Chemistry as a New Frontier in Chemistry
References
2 Characterization of Surface Irregularity
I. Introduction
II. Notion of Fractal Dimension
III. Experimental Methods of Fractal Surface Analysis
IV. Restricted Diffusion on a Surface and Encounter of Reagents: The Effects of Dimensionality
V. Diffusion of Reagents in Pore Space
VI. Conclusions and Strategies for Supported Reactions
References
3. Metal Oxides and Their Physico-Chemical Properties In Catalysis and Synthesis
I. Structural Aspects of Metal Oxides
II. Chemisorption Processes on Metal Oxides
III. Important Catalytic Processes on Metal Oxides
IV. Metal Oxides as Synthetic Reagents
V. Conclusions
References
4. The Photochemistry of Adsorbed Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Photophysics
III. Photochemistry
IV. Conclusions
References
5. Electrochemistry at Modified Electrode Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Preparation
III. Methods of Characterization of Modified Electrodes
IV. Applications
References
6. Practical Considerations: How to Set Up a Supported Reagent
I. Introduction
II. Setting Up a Supported Reagent
III. Representative Experimental Procedures
IV. Glossary of Terms, in the Form of Practical Hints
V. Sonication: A Tool for the Near Future?
VI. Conclusion
References
Part II Phsico-Chemical Studies of the Structure of the Solid Supports
7 New Tools for the Study of Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Description of Methods
III. General Conclusions
References
8 Magnetic Spin Resonance Methods and Applications to Oxide Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Physical Parameters Measurable by Electron Spin Resonance
III. Applications to Zeolites
IV. Applications to Silica
References
9 Magnetic Resonance Methods
I. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Methods
II. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Porous Solids
III. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Hydroxyl Groups on Surfaces
IV. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Surface Compounds (Chemisorbed Molecules)
References
10 Physico-Chemical Characterization of Supported Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Molybdenum on Silica
III. Copper Ammine Complexes in Zeolites
IV. Ruthenium Bipyridine Complexes in Zeolites and Clays
V. Cobalt Bipyridine-Terpyridine Complexes in Zeolites
VI. Future Prospects
References
11 X-Ray Studies
I. Introduction
II. The Nature and Definition of Clays
III. X-Ray Diffraction Studies of Clay-Organic Complexes
IV. A Philosophic Approach of Clay Sciences: The Clay Integron
V. The Advantages of the XRD Method
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Part III Polymer-Supported Reagents
12 Polymer-Supported Reagents, Polymer-Supported Catalysts, and Polymer-Supported Coupling Reactions
I. The Chemistry of Polymer Supports
II. Stoichiometric Reactions
III. Polymer-Supported Catalysts
IV. Conclusions
References
13 Polymer-Supported Oxidations
I. Introduction
II. Covalently Bound Reagents
III. Ionic Species on Ion Exchange Resins
IV. Prospective Considerations
References
14 Polymer-Supported Reductions
I. Introduction
II. Polymer-Supported Reduction versus Soluble Reduction
III. Polymeric Materials Used for Polymer-Supported Reductions
IV. Polymer-Bound Reducing Reagents
V. Polymer-Bound Catalysts
VI. Prospects
References
Part IV Graphite Intercalated
15 Intercalation Compounds of Graphite and Their Reactions
I. General Features of the Graphite Intercalation Compounds
II. The Graphite Intercalation Compounds as a Reagent
III. The Graphite Intercalation Compounds as a Catalyst
References
Part V Alumina-Supported Reagents
16 Alumina and Alumina-Supported Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Addition Reactions
III. Redox Reactions
IV. Substitution Reactions
V. Elimination Reactions
VI. Rearrangement Reactions
VII. Conclusions
References
17 Anionic Activation, Reactions in Dry Media
I. Introduction
II. Anionic Activation on Alumina
III. Alumina-Supported Alkali Metal Hydroxides and Alkoxides
IV. Alumina-Supported Alkali Metal Fluorides
V. Alumina-Supported Potassium
VI. Onium Salts Immobilized on Alumina
VII. Conclusions
References
Part VI Silica-Supported and Silica Gel-Supported Reagents
18 Reductions, Oxidations, and Anionic Activations: Catalytic Reductions and Oxidations
I. Introduction
II. Oxidations and Catalytic Oxidations
III. Reductions and Catalytic Reductions
IV. Anionic Activation
V. Conclusions
References
19 Silica-Supported Reagents: Polymerizations
I. Introduction
II. Polymerization Reactions Involving SiO2
III. Polymerization Reactions Involving SiO2-Supported Main Group Species
IV. Reactions Involving SiOj-Supported Transition Metals
References
20 Silica-Supported Reagents: Reactions In Dry Media
I. Why Dry-Media Reactions?
II. Oxidation Reactions
III. Reduction Reactions
IV. Anionic Condensations
V. Other Reactions
VI. Conclusions
References
Part VII use of Zeolites as Supports
21 Use of Molecular Sieves as Supports: Novel Aluminophosphate-Based Molecular Sieves
I. Introduction
II. Aluminophosphate Molecular Sieves
III. Silicoaluminophosphate Molecular Sieves
IV. Metal Aluminophosphate Molecular Sieves
V. Summary
References
Bibliography
22 Shape-Selective Catalysis
I. Introduction
II. Description of Molecular Sieves and Other Shape-Selective Materials
III. Shape Selectivity: Reactant and Product Type
IV. Restricted Transition-State-Type Selectivity
V. Molecular Traffic Control
VI. Para-Selective Alkylation of Toluene
VII. Control of Shape Selectivity
VIII. Erionite as an Example of Selectivity
IX. The Cage (or Window) Effect
X. Quantitative Measure of Shape Selectivity
XI. Selected Examples of Shape-Selectivity Catalysis
XII. Applications of Shape-Selective Molecular Sieve Catalysis
XIII. Conclusion
References
Part VIII Clay-Activated Organic Reactions
23 Clay-Activated Isomerization Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Acidic Properties of Clays
III. Methods of Catalyst Preparation
IV. Isomerization Reactions
V. Conclusions
References
24 Oxidations and Catalytic Oxidations
I. Introduction
II. Clay-Supported Postassium Permanganate
III. Clay-Supported Thallium(III) Nitrate
IV. Clay-Supported Copper(II) and Iron(III) Nitrates
References
25 Clay-Activated Catalytic Hydrogenations: Catalyst Synthesis and Factors Influencing Selectivity
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Intercalated Clay Catalyst
III. Catalytic Reactions
References
26 Anionic Activation
I. Introduction
II. Nucleophilic Properties of Smectites
III. Quaternary Ammonium Clays as Phase-Transfer Catalysts
IV. Clay-Supported Reagents
References
27 Cationic Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Reactivity
III. Reactions and Conditions
References
Index
Details
No. of pages: 560
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 3rd December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146067