Preparation of Catalysts VI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820785, 9780080544663

Preparation of Catalysts VI, Volume 91

1st Edition

Scientific Bases for the Preparation of Heterogeneous Catalysts

Editors: G. Poncelet J. Martens B. Delmon P. Grange P.A. Jacobs
eBook ISBN: 9780080544663
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th March 1995
Page Count: 1181
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
400.00
340.00
280.00
238.00
223.00
189.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A selection of the contents. Vanadium/phosphorus mixed oxide from the precursor to the active phase, catalyst for the oxidation of n-butane to maleic anhydride (F. Cavani, F. Trifiró). The role of aging on the formation of porous silica (T.P.M. Beelen et al.). In-situ techniques for the investigation of phase transformations in copper catalyst co-precipitates (G.C. Chinchen et al.). Influence of preparation method on the properties of V-Sb-O catalysts for the ammoxidation of propane (G. Centi, S. Perathoner). Novel procedure for the preparation of highly active platinum-titania and palladium-titania aerogel catalysts with favourable textural properties (M. Schneider et al.). Preparation of supported catalysts by equilibrium deposition-filtration (A. Lycourghiotis). Spectroscopic characterization of supported Cr and Cr,Ti catalysts: Interaction with probe molecules (B.M. Weckhuysen et al.). Alumina/water interfacial phenomena during impregnation (J.B. d'Espinose de la Caillerie et al.). Nanometals and colloids as catalyst precursors (H. Bönnemann). Flame synthesis of nanostructured vanadium oxide based catalysts (Ph.F. Miquel, J.L. Katz). Proton affinity distributions: A scientific basis for the design and construction of supported metal catalysts (Cr. Contescu et al.). Metal catalysts supported on a novel carbon support (M.S. Hoogenraad et al.). Preparation of catalytic polymer/ceramic ion exchange packings for reactive distillation columns (U. Kunz, U. Hoffmann). Preparation and properties of ceramic foam catalyst supports (M.V. Twigg, J.T. Richardson). A new method for the preparation of metal-carbon catalysts (P.A. Barnes, E.A. Dawson). A new strong basic high surface area catalyst: The nitrided aluminophosphate: AlPON and Ni-AlPON (P. Grange et al.).

Description

The organizers of this Sixth Symposium maintained their initial objectives, namely to gather experts from both industries and universities to discuss the scientific problems involved in the preparation of heterogeneous catalysts, and to encourage as much as possible the presentation of research work on catalysts of real industrial significance. Another highlight of these symposia is to reserve a substantial part of the program to new developments in catalyst preparation, new preparation methods and new catalytic systems. The fact that chemical reactions which were hardly conceivable some years ago have become possible today through the development of appropriate catalytic systems proves that catalysis is in constant progress.

The papers in this volume deal with preparation of new catalysts and supports, catalyst preparation via sol-gel methods, supported catalysts and synthesis of nanometer size catalysts.

Details

No. of pages:
1181
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080544663

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Poncelet Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

J. Martens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, Belgium

B. Delmon Editor

P. Grange Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

P.A. Jacobs Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.