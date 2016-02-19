Preparation of Catalysts IV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444427960, 9780080960654

Preparation of Catalysts IV, Volume 31

1st Edition

Scientific Bases for the Preparation of Heterogeneous Catalysts

Editors: G. Poncelet B. Delmon P. Grange P.A. Jacobs
eBook ISBN: 9780080960654
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st May 1987
Page Count: 867
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The proceedings of the IVth International Symposium on the Scientific Bases for the Preparation of Heterogeneous Catalysts'', are presented in this volume. Since its start in 1975, this series of Symposia has continued to attract increasing scientific attention. An appreciable proportion of the papers presented at this Fourth Symposium stemmed from industrial research laboratories. The symposium dealt with catalysts for selective oxidation, hydrodesulphurization, Fischer-Tropsch catalysis, methanol synthesis, metal supported catalysts and new trends in catalyst preparation.

Details

No. of pages:
867
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080960654

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Poncelet Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

B. Delmon Editor

P. Grange Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

P.A. Jacobs Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.