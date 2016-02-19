Preparation of Catalysts I, Volume 1
1st Edition
Scientific Bases for the Preparation of Heterogeneous Catalysts
Editors: G. Poncelet P.A. Jacobs B. Delmon
eBook ISBN: 9780080887630
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887630
Reviews
@qu:...very useful and full of latest information on preparation of catalysts. @source: Technical Books Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Poncelet Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
P.A. Jacobs Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim
B. Delmon Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.