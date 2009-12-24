Preoperative Medical Consultation: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717624

Preoperative Medical Consultation: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Fleisher Stanley Rosenbaum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717624
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Description

This issue brings together leading specialists from diverse fields including multiple subspecialties of anesthesiology, as well as surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurology, hospital medicine, endocrinology, and others. A multidisciplinary approach is essential to patient safety and optimal outcomes, so this valuable and unique monograph brings the anesthesiologist up to date on current integrated methods of preoperative assessment, consultation, and patient preparation for surgery. Article topics include preoperative evaluation and prep of the patient for cardiac surgery; noncardiac surgery in the patient with heart disease; identification and evaluation of the patient with lung disease; surgery on the patient with endocrine dysfunction; obesity, metabolic syndrome, and the surgical patient; surgery in a patient with liver disease; surgery in the patient with renal dysfunction; anemia in the preoperative patient; perioperative anticoagulant management; preop prep of the surgical patient with neurologic disease; and emergency and urgent surgery.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717624

About the Authors

Lee Fleisher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stanley Rosenbaum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine & Surgery Director, Division of Perioperative & Adult Anesthesia Vice Chairman for Academic Affairs Department of Anesthesiology Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

