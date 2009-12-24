Preoperative Medical Consultation: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 27-4

This issue brings together leading specialists from diverse fields including multiple subspecialties of anesthesiology, as well as surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurology, hospital medicine, endocrinology, and others. A multidisciplinary approach is essential to patient safety and optimal outcomes, so this valuable and unique monograph brings the anesthesiologist up to date on current integrated methods of preoperative assessment, consultation, and patient preparation for surgery. Article topics include preoperative evaluation and prep of the patient for cardiac surgery; noncardiac surgery in the patient with heart disease; identification and evaluation of the patient with lung disease; surgery on the patient with endocrine dysfunction; obesity, metabolic syndrome, and the surgical patient; surgery in a patient with liver disease; surgery in the patient with renal dysfunction; anemia in the preoperative patient; perioperative anticoagulant management; preop prep of the surgical patient with neurologic disease; and emergency and urgent surgery.