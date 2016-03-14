Preoperative Evaluation, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323442299, 9780323442305

Preoperative Evaluation, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Debra Pulley Deborah Richman
eBook ISBN: 9780323442305
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323442299
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2016
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Preoperative Evaluation.Topics will include: Preoperative Clinics, Consultations,Informed Consent/Shared Decision Making, Preoperative Labs,Evaluation of Major Organ Systems, Special Considerations, and Innovative treatment/preparation programs

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323442305
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323442299

About the Authors

Debra Pulley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Anesthesiology, Washington University School of Medicine

Deborah Richman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stony Brook University Hospital

