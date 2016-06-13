Prenatal Screening and Diagnosis, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446204, 9780323446211

Prenatal Screening and Diagnosis, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Odibo David Krantz
eBook ISBN: 9780323446211
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446204
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Drs. Anthony Odibo and David A. Krantz, covers issues surrounding Prenatal Screening and Diagnosis. Topics examined in this issue include, but are not limited to: Strategies for Implementing cfDNA Testing; Genetic Counselling for Patients Considering Screening and Diagnosis of Chromosomal Abnormalities; Microdeletions/Duplications; Sex Chromosome Abnormalities; First-, Second- and Third-Trimester Screening for Preeclampsia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction; Biophysicial/Biochemical Screening for the Risk of Preterm Labor; Preimplantation Genetic Testing; Toxoplasmosis, Parvovirus and Cytomegalovirus in Pregnancy; and Sleep Apnea and Adverse pregnancy Outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323446211
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446204

About the Authors

Anthony Odibo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

USF Health - Morsani College of Medicine

David Krantz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

USF Health - Morsani College of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.