Prenatal Screening and Diagnosis, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 36-2

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Drs. Anthony Odibo and David A. Krantz, covers issues surrounding Prenatal Screening and Diagnosis. Topics examined in this issue include, but are not limited to: Strategies for Implementing cfDNA Testing; Genetic Counselling for Patients Considering Screening and Diagnosis of Chromosomal Abnormalities; Microdeletions/Duplications; Sex Chromosome Abnormalities; First-, Second- and Third-Trimester Screening for Preeclampsia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction; Biophysicial/Biochemical Screening for the Risk of Preterm Labor; Preimplantation Genetic Testing; Toxoplasmosis, Parvovirus and Cytomegalovirus in Pregnancy; and Sleep Apnea and Adverse pregnancy Outcomes.