Premature Rupture of Membranes, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323776592

Premature Rupture of Membranes, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Editor: Edward Chien
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323776592
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Guest Editor Dr. Edward Chien has created a state-of-the-art monograph that focuses on Premature Rupture of Membranes. The issue separates articles into three sections: Prediction and Prevention, Interventions, and Special Topics, with articles on the following topics: Vaginal Microbiome; Cervical and Fetal Membrane Biomechanics; Management of the Short Cervix, Prolapsing Membranes, and Rescue Cerclage; Time to Deliver: Early - Late Preterm Management; Tocolysis; Use of Corticosteroids in Premature Rupture of Membranes; Antibiotics Prophylaxis for PPROM; Viral Infections (HIV, Hep B, Herpes, HCV); Antenatal Monitoring after PPROM; Periviable PROM; PPROM in Multiple Gestations and after Fetal Surgery;
and Neonatal Issues after PPROM. Readers will come away with the current and clinical information they need to improve patient outcomes.

About the Editor

Edward Chien

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University

