Premature Rupture of Membranes, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 47-4
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Guest Editor Dr. Edward Chien has created a state-of-the-art monograph that focuses on Premature Rupture of Membranes. The issue separates articles into three sections: Prediction and Prevention, Interventions, and Special Topics, with articles on the following topics: Vaginal Microbiome; Cervical and Fetal Membrane Biomechanics; Management of the Short Cervix, Prolapsing Membranes, and Rescue Cerclage; Time to Deliver: Early - Late Preterm Management; Tocolysis; Use of Corticosteroids in Premature Rupture of Membranes; Antibiotics Prophylaxis for PPROM; Viral Infections (HIV, Hep B, Herpes, HCV); Antenatal Monitoring after PPROM; Periviable PROM; PPROM in Multiple Gestations and after Fetal Surgery;
and Neonatal Issues after PPROM. Readers will come away with the current and clinical information they need to improve patient outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323776592
About the Editor
Edward Chien
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.