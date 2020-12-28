Premature Rupture of Membranes, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 47-4

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Guest Editor Dr. Edward Chien has created a state-of-the-art monograph that focuses on Premature Rupture of Membranes. The issue separates articles into three sections: Prediction and Prevention, Interventions, and Special Topics, with articles on the following topics: Vaginal Microbiome; Cervical and Fetal Membrane Biomechanics; Management of the Short Cervix, Prolapsing Membranes, and Rescue Cerclage; Time to Deliver: Early - Late Preterm Management; Tocolysis; Use of Corticosteroids in Premature Rupture of Membranes; Antibiotics Prophylaxis for PPROM; Viral Infections (HIV, Hep B, Herpes, HCV); Antenatal Monitoring after PPROM; Periviable PROM; PPROM in Multiple Gestations and after Fetal Surgery;

and Neonatal Issues after PPROM. Readers will come away with the current and clinical information they need to improve patient outcomes.