Prehospital Emergency Medicine Secrets

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Prehospital Emergency Medicine Care Secrets is an all-new addition to this popular series, offering practical, up-to-date coverage of the full range of essential topics in this dynamic field. This new resource features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Top 100 Secrets
Section 1 History of Emergency Medical Services
- History of Emergency Medical Services
- Destination Guidelines and Hospital Designation
- Emergency Vehicle Operation
- EMS System Design
- Media and Public Relations
- Medical Direction
- Medicolegal Issues
- Prehospital Communications
- Public Health and EMS
- Quality Improvement
- Research in EMS
- Critical Incident Stress
- Infectious Disease Exposure
- Occupational Health Issues in EMS
- Scene Safety
- Decision making and critical interpretation of vital signs
- Prehospital physical assessment
- Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration
- Altered mental status
- Arrhythmias
- Cardiac arrest, including ECMO
- Cardiac emergencies – chest pain, STEMI, ACS, CHF
- Cardiac device emergencies – pacemaker/implanted defibrillator dysfunction, left ventricular assist devices
- Diabetic emergencies
- Gastrointestinal hemorrhage
- Hypotension and shock
- Infectious disease emergencies/sepsis
- Psychiatric emergencies/Care of the agitated or suicidal patient
- Obstetrics and Gynecologic emergencies
- Overdose
- Poisonings
- Renal failure and dialysis
- Respiratory emergencies – anaphylaxis, COPD, asthma, pneumonia
- Seizures
- Stroke and TIA
- Syncope
- General Adult trauma principles and triage
- Head injuries and facial trauma
- Cervical spine and spinal cord injuries
- Chest, abdominal, and pelvic injuries
- Extremity injuries
- Penetrating injuries
- Thermal burns and inhalational injuries
- Care of the entrapped patient, including crush injury
- Decision making and critical interpretation of vital signs
- Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration
- Altered mental status
- Cardiac arrest and arrhythmias
- Chest pain and syncope
- Infectious disease emergencies/sepsis
- Prehospital physical assessment
- Respiratory distress emergencies – asthma, bronchiolitis, croup, pneumonia, anaphylaxis
- Seizures
- Shock
- Technology dependent children
- Poisonings
- General Pediatric trauma principles and triage
- Head injuries and facial trauma
- Cervical spine and spinal cord injuries
- Chest, abdominal, and pelvic injuries
- Extremity injuries
- Penetrating injuries
- Thermal burns and inhalational injuries
- General principles in disasters and multiple casualty incidents
- Prehospital triage for mass casualties
- Mass casualty evacuation and patient movement
- Biological terrorism
- Chemical terrorism
- Radiation and radiation injury
- Blast injuries
- Hazardous materials response
- Tactical EMS
- Search and rescue
- Community disaster preparedness
- General principles in wilderness medicine
- Bites, stings, and envenomations
- Decompression illnesses
- Dysbarisms
- Heat related illness
- Hypothermia
- Lightning and electrical emergencies
- Submersion injuries/drownings
- Wilderness survival
- Interfacility transport, including Ground Critical Care Transport
- Bariatric emergencies
- Geriatric emergencies
- Aeromedical Transport
- Community Paramedicine
- Intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and child maltreatment
- End of life issues
- Airway Management
- Analgesia and sedation
- CPR, AED, mechanical compression
- Electrocardiogram interpretation
- Field amputation
- Hemorrhage control
- Intravascular/ interosseous access and fluids resuscitation
- Oxygenation and ventilation
- Perimortem caesarian section
- Point of care testing
- Procedures in the trauma patient
- Splinting and spinal immobilization
- Telemedicine and emerging telecommunications
- Termination of resuscitation
- Transport of the highly infectious patient
Section 2 Emergency Medical Services Operations
Section 3 Personal Safety and Wellness
Section 4 Adult Medical Care
Section 5 Adult Trauma Care
Section 6 Pediatric Medical Care
Section 7 Pediatric Trauma Care
Section 8 Disaster and Multiple Casualty Incidents
Section 9 Wilderness EMS and Austere medicine
Section 10 Special Prehospital Situations
Section 11 Prehospital Skills and Procedures
Robert P. Olympia
Professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine & Pediatrics, Penn State College of Medicine, Assistant Director of Research, Department of Emergency Medicine, Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ Penn State Children's Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Jeffrey S. Lubin
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, Department of Emergency Medicine, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania
