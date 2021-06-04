Prehospital Emergency Medicine Secrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722667, 9780323722704

Prehospital Emergency Medicine Secrets

1st Edition

Editors: Robert P. Olympia Jeffrey S. Lubin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323722667
eBook ISBN: 9780323722704
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th June 2021
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Prehospital Emergency Medicine Care Secrets is an all-new addition to this popular series, offering practical, up-to-date coverage of the full range of essential topics in this dynamic field. This new resource features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Table of Contents

Contents

[draft of TOC – upon approval, I would seek additional reviews by experts on contents before finalizing, including Dr. Peter Cameron]

Top 100 Secrets

Section 1 History of Emergency Medical Services

    1. History of Emergency Medical Services

      2. Section 2 Emergency Medical Services Operations

    2. Destination Guidelines and Hospital Designation

    3. Emergency Vehicle Operation

    4. EMS System Design

    5. Media and Public Relations

    6. Medical Direction

    7. Medicolegal Issues

    8. Prehospital Communications

    9. Public Health and EMS

    10. Quality Improvement

    11. Research in EMS

      12. Section 3 Personal Safety and Wellness

    12. Critical Incident Stress

    13. Infectious Disease Exposure

    14. Occupational Health Issues in EMS

    15. Scene Safety

      16. Section 4 Adult Medical Care

    16. Decision making and critical interpretation of vital signs

    17. Prehospital physical assessment

    18. Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration

    19. Altered mental status

    20. Arrhythmias

    21. Cardiac arrest, including ECMO

    22. Cardiac emergencies – chest pain, STEMI, ACS, CHF

    23. Cardiac device emergencies – pacemaker/implanted defibrillator dysfunction, left ventricular assist devices

    24. Diabetic emergencies

    25. Gastrointestinal hemorrhage

    26. Hypotension and shock

    27. Infectious disease emergencies/sepsis

    28. Psychiatric emergencies/Care of the agitated or suicidal patient

    29. Obstetrics and Gynecologic emergencies

    30. Overdose

    31. Poisonings

    32. Renal failure and dialysis

    33. Respiratory emergencies – anaphylaxis, COPD, asthma, pneumonia

    34. Seizures

    35. Stroke and TIA

    36. Syncope

      37. Section 5 Adult Trauma Care

    37. General Adult trauma principles and triage

    38. Head injuries and facial trauma

    39. Cervical spine and spinal cord injuries

    40. Chest, abdominal, and pelvic injuries

    41. Extremity injuries

    42. Penetrating injuries

    43. Thermal burns and inhalational injuries

    44. Care of the entrapped patient, including crush injury

      45. Section 6 Pediatric Medical Care

    45. Decision making and critical interpretation of vital signs

    46. Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration

    47. Altered mental status

    48. Cardiac arrest and arrhythmias

    49. Chest pain and syncope

    50. Infectious disease emergencies/sepsis

    51. Prehospital physical assessment

    52. Respiratory distress emergencies – asthma, bronchiolitis, croup, pneumonia, anaphylaxis

    53. Seizures

    54. Shock

    55. Technology dependent children

    56. Poisonings

      57. Section 7 Pediatric Trauma Care

    57. General Pediatric trauma principles and triage

    58. Head injuries and facial trauma

    59. Cervical spine and spinal cord injuries

    60. Chest, abdominal, and pelvic injuries

    61. Extremity injuries

    62. Penetrating injuries

    63. Thermal burns and inhalational injuries

      64. Section 8 Disaster and Multiple Casualty Incidents

    64. General principles in disasters and multiple casualty incidents

    65. Prehospital triage for mass casualties

    66. Mass casualty evacuation and patient movement

    67. Biological terrorism

    68. Chemical terrorism

    69. Radiation and radiation injury

    70. Blast injuries

    71. Hazardous materials response

    72. Tactical EMS

    73. Search and rescue

    74. Community disaster preparedness

      75. Section 9 Wilderness EMS and Austere medicine

    75. General principles in wilderness medicine

    76. Bites, stings, and envenomations

    77. Decompression illnesses

    78. Dysbarisms

    79. Heat related illness

    80. Hypothermia

    81. Lightning and electrical emergencies

    82. Submersion injuries/drownings

    83. Wilderness survival

      84. Section 10 Special Prehospital Situations

    84. Interfacility transport, including Ground Critical Care Transport

    85. Bariatric emergencies

    86. Geriatric emergencies

    87. Aeromedical Transport

    88. Community Paramedicine

    89. Intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and child maltreatment

    90. End of life issues

      91. Section 11 Prehospital Skills and Procedures

    91. Airway Management

    92. Analgesia and sedation

    93. CPR, AED, mechanical compression

    94. Electrocardiogram interpretation

    95. Field amputation

    96. Hemorrhage control

    97. Intravascular/ interosseous access and fluids resuscitation

    98. Oxygenation and ventilation

    99. Perimortem caesarian section

    100. Point of care testing

    101. Procedures in the trauma patient

    102. Splinting and spinal immobilization

    103. Telemedicine and emerging telecommunications

    104. Termination of resuscitation

    105. Transport of the highly infectious patient

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
4th June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323722667
eBook ISBN:
9780323722704

About the Editors

Robert P. Olympia

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine & Pediatrics, Penn State College of Medicine, Assistant Director of Research, Department of Emergency Medicine, Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ Penn State Children's Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Jeffrey S. Lubin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, Department of Emergency Medicine, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.