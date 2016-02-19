Prehistory of the Nile Valley
Studies in Archeology: Prehistory of the Nile Valley provides information pertinent to the prehistoric settlements along the Nile Valley. This book presents brief descriptions and the characteristics of the primary archeological taxonomic entities defined in the post-Nubia work.
Organized into two parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the physiography of the Nile Valley and the Nile River, which gives fertility to the desert and attracts people to live beside its banks. This text then describes the geology of the El-Kilh area that lies on the west bank of the Nile about 15 km north of Idfu. Other chapters consider the series of lake aggradations and recessions during the Holocene in the Fayum Depression. This book discusses as well the development of the landscape at Dishna. The final chapter deals with the abundant geological and archeological data in Nubia.
This book is a valuable resource for anthropologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Description
1 An Introduction to the Physiography of the Nile Valley
Physiographic Divisions
2 General Geology of the El-Kilh Area
Variegated Shale
The Duwi Formation
The Dakhla Formation
Quaternary Deposits
Structures
3 Quaternary Stratigraphy and Archaeology of the EI-Kilh Area
Introduction
The El-Kilh Sites
Discussion of the Stratigraphy at El-Kilh
4 Geology of the Isna Area (West of the Nile)
Stratigraphy
Structures
5 Quaternary Geology and Archaeology of the Isna Area
Introduction
Sites at Deir El-Fakhuri
Sites in the Vicinity of Wadi No. 6
Sites Near Thomas Afia Village
Sites Near No. 4 Village
Miscellaneous Sites in the Reclamation Area
General Reconstruction of the Fossil Landscape in the Isna Area
6 Geology of the Dandara Area
7 Survey of the West Bank from the Valley of the Kings to Gebel El-Duqm
Summary of Events in the Dandara Area
8 Geology of the Dishna-Makhadma Area
9 Quaternary Geology and Archaeology of the Makhadma Area
10 Pleistocene Stratigraphy and Archaeology of the Dishna Area
Introduction
Older Units
Later Stratigraphy
The Dishna Sites
General Reconstruction of the Fossil Landscape at Dishna
11 Geology of the Fayum Depression
12 Archaeology and Pleistocene Stratigraphy of the Northern Fayum Depression
Introduction
Recent Work in the Northern Fayum
The Oldest or Paleomoeris Lake
The Premoeris (Terminal Paleolithic) Lake
Summary of the Holocene Lacustine Events in the Fayum Depression
Part II Synthesis
13 The Older Nilotic Deposits
Rethinking the Dibeira-Jer and Ballana Formations of Nubia
The Deir El-Fakhuri Recession
Rethinking the Sahaba Aggradation
The Post-Sahaba-Darau Recession
Later Nile Sediments
Appendix A Diatoms from the Site E71K14, Area A, Trench 1, Upper Diatomaceous Silt (Unit 4, Figure 31)
Appendix B Mineral Analysis of Samples from Sites E71K14, Areas A and D
Appendix c Analysis of Grain from Sites E71K14 and E71K15
Appendix D Heavy Mineral Analysis of Some Pleistocene Sediments in the Nile Valley
Introduction
Samples
Results and Discussion
References
Appendix E X-Ray Mineralogy of Some Quaternary Nile Sediments
Appendix F Granulometric Analysis of the Sand Fraction of Some Quaternary Nile Sediments
Appendix G Freshwater Mollusks and Mammals from Upper Palaeolithic Sites Near Idfu and Isna
Mollusks
Mammals
Discussion
References
Appendix H Animal Remains from Localities Near Dishna
Appendix I Animal Remains from Archeological Sites of Terminal Paleolithic to Old Kingdom Age in the Fayum
Introduction
Description of the Material
Discussion and Conclusions
References
Appendix J Fish Remains from Upper Paleolithic Sites Near Idfu and Isna
Introduction
Site Reports
Discussion
References
Appendix K Wear Patterns on Some Lithic Artifacts from Isnan Sites
References
Subject Index
About the Author
Fred Wendorf
Romuald Schild
About the Editor
Stuart Struever
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, U.S.A.