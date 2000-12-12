Pregnant Women, Violent Men
1st Edition
What Midwives Need to Know
Description
This important and much-needed book will help the midwife to understand the nature of violence, its roots and its manifestation in pregnancy as well as enabling all midwives to help women who are victims of such abuse more effectively. It aims to increase the midwife's understanding of a very complex aspect of society so as to enable her to stand alongside the woman as she faces an impossible future - to be her friend and advocate. Each chapter includes case studies and scenarios to illustrate the complexity of care and to help apply theory to clinical midwifery practice.
Table of Contents
Exploring domestic violence and setting the scene; The shape of society; From all walks of life; The underlying causes of violence; Domestic violence and childbirth; So what can be done? Nursing and midwifery interventions; Who else can help?; Summary and conclusions; Appendix: Useful addresses and contact numbers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2001
- Published:
- 12th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750652032
About the Author
Sheila Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Professor of Nursing & Midwifery, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Dundee, Scotland
Ann Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer with the Open University