Pregnant Women, Violent Men - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652032

Pregnant Women, Violent Men

1st Edition

What Midwives Need to Know

Authors: Sheila Hunt Ann Martin
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652032
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 12th December 2000
Page Count: 224
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This important and much-needed book will help the midwife to understand the nature of violence, its roots and its manifestation in pregnancy as well as enabling all midwives to help women who are victims of such abuse more effectively. It aims to increase the midwife's understanding of a very complex aspect of society so as to enable her to stand alongside the woman as she faces an impossible future - to be her friend and advocate. Each chapter includes case studies and scenarios to illustrate the complexity of care and to help apply theory to clinical midwifery practice.

Table of Contents

Exploring domestic violence and setting the scene; The shape of society; From all walks of life; The underlying causes of violence; Domestic violence and childbirth; So what can be done? Nursing and midwifery interventions; Who else can help?; Summary and conclusions; Appendix: Useful addresses and contact numbers

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
Paperback ISBN:
9780750652032

About the Author

Sheila Hunt

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Professor of Nursing & Midwifery, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Dundee, Scotland

Ann Martin

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer with the Open University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.