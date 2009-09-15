Pregnancy and Kidney Disease - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131223284

Pregnancy and Kidney Disease - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: Vijay Kher
Paperback ISBN: 9788131223284
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2009
Page Count: 140
Description

There are certain structural and functional changes that develop in the urinary tract during normal regnancy, which are significantly different than non-pregnant normal females. During pregnancy in women with underlying chronic kidney disease (CKD), the adaptation to these changes may not be optimal. Under these circumstances, the pregnancy outcome as well as maternal CKD may be affected.

The issue focuses on the physiological changes in the kidney and assessment of proteinuria and GFR during pregnancy. The current update also details the cases of pregnancy in the setting of CKD describing the effect of CKD on pregnancy as well as effect of pregnancy on CKD. The chapter on pregnancy-induced hypertension―Pre-eclampsia focuses on the prevention and management of complications in the patient. The authors also give an insight into the pregnancy in cases after kidney transplantation.

Table of Contents

Physiological Changes in the Kidney, Assessment of Proteinuria and GFR during Pregnancy

Pregnancy in Women with Chronic Kidney Disease

Pre-eclampsia: Recent Advances

Pregnancy in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Nutrition in Pregnancy and Kidney Disease, Counseling, and Contraception

Summary

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131223284

About the Editor

Vijay Kher

"Dr. Vijay Kher is the Director of Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine at Fortis Healthcare Ltd. He joined Fortis after 10 distinguished years as Senior Consultant & Academic Co-coordinator with Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, bringing with him more than 25 years’ experience. He has worked internationally with Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, USA and University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Ohio, USA and domestically with the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, J&K; Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow; and PGIMER, Chandigarh. Dr. Kher, a Doctorate in Medicine (DM) in Nephrology, is recognized as an expert in the fields of Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine. His areas of expertise and special focus include: l Prevention and attenuation of progression of chronic kidney disease l Kidney transplantation improving outcomes Hepatitis and kidney disease He is one of the first physicians to practice the concept of preemptive kidney transplantation in India. He has successfully completed more than 1500 transplants, for patients from all around the world. Regionally, he is considered to be one of the pre-eminent transplant physicians in Asia. Dr. Kher has published 70 international and 60 national publications and authored more than 20 textbook chapters. Dr. Kher is a fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences and Indian Society of Nephrology. He is a member of an expert panel to select faculty at various prestigious national medical institutes and a Diplomate National Board Examiner for more than 15 years."

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine, Fortis Healthcare Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, New Delhi.

