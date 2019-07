Pregnancy and Endocrine Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America , Volume 48-1

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Mark E. Molitch, will focus on Pregnancy and Endocrine Disorders. Topics include, but are not limited to, Gestational Diabetes Mellitus, Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Hyperthyroidism, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules, Thyroid Cancer, Thyroiditis, Pituitary Tumors, Pheochromocytoma, Congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Adrenal Insufficiency, and Calcium/Vitamin D Disorders.