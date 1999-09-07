Predictive Formulae for Weld Distortion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734449

Predictive Formulae for Weld Distortion

1st Edition

A Critical Review

Authors: G Verhaeghe
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734449
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 7th September 1999
Page Count: 102
Table of Contents

Objectives; Types of distortion; Factors affecting distortion; Prediction of distortion; Discussion; Conclusions and recommendations; Future work; Appendix A: More details on some of the distortion models; Appendix B; Inherent shrinkage and inherent angular change in various welded joints according to Watanabe and Satoh; Appendix C: The Tendon Force concept.

Description

This research report, previously restricted to subscribing members of TWI, is now being published generally. It concentrates on distortion of individual welded joints, reviewing simple and practical models for predicting distortion after welding, and providing guidance on selection of appropriate models. Four types of distortion are identified and considered separately: longitudinal shrinkage, bowing distortion, transverse shrinkageand angular distortion.

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

Details

No. of pages:
102
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734449

About the Authors

G Verhaeghe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

TWI Ltd, UK

