Predictive Formulae for Weld Distortion
1st Edition
A Critical Review
Objectives; Types of distortion; Factors affecting distortion; Prediction of distortion; Discussion; Conclusions and recommendations; Future work; Appendix A: More details on some of the distortion models; Appendix B; Inherent shrinkage and inherent angular change in various welded joints according to Watanabe and Satoh; Appendix C: The Tendon Force concept.
This research report, previously restricted to subscribing members of TWI, is now being published generally. It concentrates on distortion of individual welded joints, reviewing simple and practical models for predicting distortion after welding, and providing guidance on selection of appropriate models. Four types of distortion are identified and considered separately: longitudinal shrinkage, bowing distortion, transverse shrinkageand angular distortion.
Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies
- 102
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- 7th September 1999
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781855734449
G Verhaeghe Author
TWI Ltd, UK