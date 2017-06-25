Predictive Control
1st Edition
Description
Predictive Control is aimed at students wishing to learn predictive control, as well as teachers, engineers and technicians of the profession. The book proposes a simple predictive controller where the control laws are given in clear text that requires no calculations. Adjustment, reduced to one or two parameters, is particularly easy, by means of charts, thus allowing the operator to choose the horizon according to the desired performances. Implementation is discussed in detail in two forms: RS or RST controller in z-1, and pseudo-code realization algorithms for a complete program (model and controller).
The book is simple and practical, with the aim of the industrial implementation of many processes: Broïda models, Strejc, integrators, dual integrators, with delay, or with inverse response. All settings are abundantly illustrated with response curves.
Key Features
- Present a practical guide to predictive control
- Offers a simple predictive controller for a wide range of industrial applications
- Summarizes, in tables, all the calculations that have been carried out to allow immediate implementation
Readership
Engineers and Technicians in the Automation field of industry; instruction and professional training
Table of Contents
1. Principle.
2. Control Law.
3. Process Models.
4. Implementation.
5. Setting of Stable Systems.
6. Setting of Integrating Systems.
7. Performances and Setting.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th June 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023884
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482625
About the Author
Daniel Lequesne
Daniel Lequesne began his work in speed variation as a business engineer for Alstom. He continued in instrumentation and process control with Emerson Process Management, before devoting himself to the vocational training of adults in automatic and industrial computer science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, France