Predictive Control is aimed at students wishing to learn predictive control, as well as teachers, engineers and technicians of the profession. The book proposes a simple predictive controller where the control laws are given in clear text that requires no calculations. Adjustment, reduced to one or two parameters, is particularly easy, by means of charts, thus allowing the operator to choose the horizon according to the desired performances. Implementation is discussed in detail in two forms: RS or RST controller in z-1, and pseudo-code realization algorithms for a complete program (model and controller).

The book is simple and practical, with the aim of the industrial implementation of many processes: Broïda models, Strejc, integrators, dual integrators, with delay, or with inverse response. All settings are abundantly illustrated with response curves.