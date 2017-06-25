Predictive Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482625, 9780081023884

Predictive Control

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Lequesne
eBook ISBN: 9780081023884
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482625
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2017
Page Count: 300
Description

Predictive Control is aimed at students wishing to learn predictive control, as well as teachers, engineers and technicians of the profession. The book proposes a simple predictive controller where the control laws are given in clear text that requires no calculations. Adjustment, reduced to one or two parameters, is particularly easy, by means of charts, thus allowing the operator to choose the horizon according to the desired performances. Implementation is discussed in detail in two forms: RS or RST controller in z-1, and pseudo-code realization algorithms for a complete program (model and controller).

The book is simple and practical, with the aim of the industrial implementation of many processes: Broïda models, Strejc, integrators, dual integrators, with delay, or with inverse response. All settings are abundantly illustrated with response curves.

Key Features

  • Present a practical guide to predictive control
  • Offers a simple predictive controller for a wide range of industrial applications
  • Summarizes, in tables, all the calculations that have been carried out to allow immediate implementation

Readership

Engineers and Technicians in the Automation field of industry; instruction and professional training

Table of Contents

1. Principle.
2. Control Law.
3. Process Models.
4. Implementation.
5. Setting of Stable Systems.
6. Setting of Integrating Systems.
7. Performances and Setting.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023884
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482625

About the Author

Daniel Lequesne

Daniel Lequesne began his work in speed variation as a business engineer for Alstom. He continued in instrumentation and process control with Emerson Process Management, before devoting himself to the vocational training of adults in automatic and industrial computer science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, France

