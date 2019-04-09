Predicting Cyberbullying: Research, Theory, and Intervention delves into the theoretical advances that have been made to predict cyberbullying perpetration. It examines myriad psychological- and communication-based theories, discusses the relevant research to support (or not) each theory, and elucidates the strengths and limitations of these theories. Moreover, the book differentiates cyberbullying from traditional bullying to expand on a theory that takes such differences into account to predict perpetration. In addition, it adapts interventions to address these nuanced theoretical advancements and concludes with an examination of validated psychological theories that can inform interventions and reduce cyberbullying.

The book is an effective and concise reference for psychologists, school administrators, counselors and psychological researchers looking to understand theory and interventions for cyberbullies.