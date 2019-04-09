Predicting Cyberbullying
1st Edition
Research, Theory, and Intervention
Description
Predicting Cyberbullying: Research, Theory, and Intervention delves into the theoretical advances that have been made to predict cyberbullying perpetration. It examines myriad psychological- and communication-based theories, discusses the relevant research to support (or not) each theory, and elucidates the strengths and limitations of these theories. Moreover, the book differentiates cyberbullying from traditional bullying to expand on a theory that takes such differences into account to predict perpetration. In addition, it adapts interventions to address these nuanced theoretical advancements and concludes with an examination of validated psychological theories that can inform interventions and reduce cyberbullying.
The book is an effective and concise reference for psychologists, school administrators, counselors and psychological researchers looking to understand theory and interventions for cyberbullies.
Key Features
- Focuses on the cyberbully perpetrator
- Balances theory with interventional applications
- Identifies key risk factors in those who cyberbully
- Explores the scope of theoretically driven hypotheses specific to cyberbullying
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in psychology, counselling, clinical psych, communication, media studies, education, and sociology
Table of Contents
- Cyberbullying in Context
2. Cyberbullying, Bullying, and Aggression: A Complicated Relationship
3. Correlates of Cyberbullying
4. The Importance of Theory
5. Social Psychology Theory Extensions
6. Sociological Theory Extensions
7. Communication Theory Extensions
8. Unique Cyberbullying Theory
9. Combining Theory and Practice: Intervention Efforts to Reduce Antisocial Behaviors
10. What We Can Learn from Broader Bullying and Aggression Interventions
11. Cyberbullying Intervention Efforts in Schools
12. Parent, Peer, Social Networking Companies, and Lawmakers' Role in Preventing Cyberbullying
13. Final Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128166550
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166536
About the Author
Christopher Barlett
Christopher Barlett was trained as an aggression scholar and has been studying the risk factors of cyberbullying perpetration since 2010. He has published over sixteen book chapters and peer-reviewed papers on the topic. He has conducted correlational and longitudinal studies devoted to examining the variables that predict cyberbullying in youth, emerging adults, and older adults. Dr. Barlett is the creator of the Barlett and Gentile Cyberbullying Model (BGCM), the only published cyberbullying-specific psychological model that elucidates the psychological processes to predict cyberbullying perpetration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, Gettysburg College