Prediabetes and Diabetes Prevention, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704675, 9781455709373

Prediabetes and Diabetes Prevention, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 95-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael I Bergman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704675
eBook ISBN: 9781455709373
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st March 2011
Page Count: 160
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics devoted to prediabetes and diabetes prevention belongs in the hands of every practicing internist, PCP, hospitalist, nurse practitioner, endocrinologist, and any healthcare provider who is concerned about the diabetes epidemic. The importance of this resides in our ability to prevent diabetes by early identification of individuals with a precursor condition termed prediabetes that affect 54 million adult Americans. This entity has grown globally over the recent decades paralleling the obesity epidemic. No country or region of the world is immune. Overweight and obesity affect approximately 60% of our population and children as well as adolescents are not spared. Approximately 13% of adolescents have prediabetes which has doubled since the year 2000. Both type 2 diabetes and prediabetes are preventable and reversible with lifestyle changes involving weight loss and exercise. This issue gives a historical perspective on diabetes prevention, examines its public health implications, and explores diabetes prevention initiatives. Essential topics covered include prediabetes definition, epidemiology, mechanisms of complications, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment recommendations. Diabetes prevention trials and the economics of prevention are also covered.

About the Authors

Michael I Bergman Author

New York University Diabetes & Endocrine Associates

