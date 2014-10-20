Preclinical Rheumatic Disease, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323320245, 9780323320436

Preclinical Rheumatic Disease, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Authors: Vivian Bykerk
eBook ISBN: 9780323320436
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320245
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th October 2014
Description

The ability to intervene at the earliest phases in the pathogenesis of a chronic rheumatic disease caused by auto-inflammatory, autoimmune, or tissue injury mechanisms has th epotential to prevent disease manifestations and consequences, limited loss of quality of life, comorbidity, and costs to society. This issue is dedicated to exploring the stages of rheumatic disease, biologic mechanisms contributing to the pathogenesis along with possible ways to study and screen for persons at risk with the ultimate goal of finding ways to prevent these devastating diseases.

About the Authors

Vivian Bykerk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY

