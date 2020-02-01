Preclinical Research in Down Syndrome: Insights for Pathophysiology and Treatments, Volume 251
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Exploring genetic and epigenetic mechanisms underlying cognitive deficits in Down syndrome
Eugene Yu
2. The trisomy paradox: gene expression dysregulation domains
Stylianos Antonarakis
3. Influence of allelic differences in mouse models of Down syndrome
Randall J. Roper
4. Modelling Down syndrome in cells: from stem cells to organoids
Dean Nizetic
5. Modelling Down syndrome in animals from the early stage to the new generation of models
Yann Herault
6. Mapping behavioral landscapes in Down syndrome animal models
María Martínez de Lagrán
7. Using mouse models to understand Alzheimer’s disease mechanisms in the context of trisomy of Chromosome 21
Frances Kendra Wiseman
8. Translational validity and implications of pharmacotherapies in preclinical models of Down syndrome
Carmen Martínez Cué
9. Focusing on cellular biomarkers: the endolysosomal pathway in Down syndrome
Marie Claude Potier
10. Forecasting the future roadmap for Down syndrome preclinical research
William Mobley
Description
Preclinical Research in Down Syndrome: From Bench to Bedside, Volume 251, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field. Chapters in this updated release include Exploring genetic and epigenetic mechanisms underlying cognitive deficits in Dow syndrome, The trisomy paradox: gene expression dysregulation domains, the Influence of allelic differences in mouse models of Down syndrome, Modelling Down syndrome in cells: From stem cells to organoids, Modelling Down syndrome in animals from the early stage to the new generation of models, Mapping behavioral landscapes in Down syndrome animal models, and more.
Key Features
- Presents content by renowned authors who review the state-of-the-art in preclinical research and provide their views and perspectives for the future of the field
- Provides extensively referenced chapters, thus giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
- Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists
Readership
Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in the study of Down syndrome
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642561
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mara Dierssen Serial Volume Editor
Mara Dierssen is a Doctor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Cantabria, (1989). She leads the Cellular and Systems Neurobiology laboratory at the Genomic Regulation Center (CRG) and is associate researcher of the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, where she promoted the creation of a translational research program to study new therapeutic approaches in intellectual disability. Her main current scientific interests are focused on the study of the neurobiological mechanisms underlying memory and learning and their alteration in complex diseases (polygenic and multifactorial) and in the development and application of this knowledge to the field of clinical practice. Among her scientific contributions in the field of neurobiology and neuropharmacology is the identification of the alterations of neuroplasticity in various intellectual deficiencies and psychiatric pathology, and the determination of their molecular mechanisms. She is internationally recognized in the study of Down syndrome, whose findings, especially the involvement of the DYRK1A gene in the neuronal pathology of this syndrome, have had a direct impact on the identification of new pharmacological targets. Dr. Dierssen has demonstrated for the first time significant beneficial effects of a pharmacological treatment that improves neuroplasticity in the field of intellectual disability, a finding that has revolutionized the therapeutic approaches in cognitive disorders. Her scientific interest in innovating tools and strategies, incorporating brain-computer interface technologies to improve communication in patients with cerebral palsy, or cognitive stimulation videogames are also in the forefront of Neuroscience. He has published more than 160 research papers in indexed scientific journals. At present, the H index (Hirsch Factor) of Dr. Dierssen is 46. Dr. Dierssen is one of the few Spanish members of the Europaea Academy of Sciences, and has held different positions of responsibility, being president of the Spanish Society of Neurosciences, the International Behavioral and Neural Genetics Society and the Trisomy 21 Research Society. She has obtained the Ramón Trías Fargas Prizes, National Prize of Thought and Scientific Culture of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Jaime Blanco, Sisley-Lejeune Award, Hillie-Mahoney Award, Trébol Down Spain Award, Optimists Committed Award, Trifermed Social Impact of Healthcare Award, BigVang Medal among others. She has been named Distinguished Student of the University of Cantabria, and is an honorary member of the College of Physicians. She is elected member of the European Allianz for the Brain (EDAB), founding member of the Spanish Association for the Advancement of Science, member of the Scientific Council of the Pla de Ciència of Barcelona, among other positions. She has held teaching positions at the Ramón Llull University, the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the University of Cantabria, and has directed more than 20 doctoral theses and trained a large number of researchers, most of whom run their own groups in prestigious centers.
Affiliations and Expertise
CRG-Center for Genomic Regulation, Spain