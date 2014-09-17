Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics

Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics: discusses Complete Dentures, Removable Partial Dentures and Fixed Partial Dentures

Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials: includes clear description of every instruments and material a student is expected to know, identify and use before entering the clinical section

Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise: provides step-by-step representation along with explanation of all laboratory exercises a student has to perform with relevant figures

Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions: provides commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva voce exam

Chapter 5: Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms: contains an exhaustive list of commonly asked prosthodontic terms