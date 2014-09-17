Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131237380, 9788131238660

Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics

2nd Edition

Authors: Lakshmi S
eBook ISBN: 9788131238660
Paperback ISBN: 9788131237380
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th September 2014
Page Count: 332
Description

The second edition of Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics is revised and updated to include some more preclinical exercises as well as instruments and materials in the same format of step-by-step illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their 2nd Year BDS course for the preclinical prosthodontics examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on their model in the class.

Key Features

Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics: discusses Complete Dentures, Removable Partial Dentures and Fixed Partial Dentures

Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials: includes clear description of every instruments and material a student is expected to know, identify and use before entering the clinical section

Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise: provides step-by-step representation along with explanation of all laboratory exercises a student has to perform with relevant figures

Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions: provides commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva voce exam

Chapter 5: Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms: contains an exhaustive list of commonly asked prosthodontic terms

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics 1

Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials 97

Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise  117

Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions 281

Chapter 5: Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms 301

