Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics is revised and updated to include some more preclinical exercises as well as instruments and materials in the same format of step-by-step illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their 2nd Year BDS course for the preclinical prosthodontics examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on their model in the class.
Key Features
Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics: discusses Complete Dentures, Removable Partial Dentures and Fixed Partial Dentures
Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials: includes clear description of every instruments and material a student is expected to know, identify and use before entering the clinical section
Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise: provides step-by-step representation along with explanation of all laboratory exercises a student has to perform with relevant figures
Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions: provides commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva voce exam
Chapter 5: Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms: contains an exhaustive list of commonly asked prosthodontic terms
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics 1
Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials 97
Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise 117
Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions 281
Chapter 5: Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms 301
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 17th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238660
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131237380