Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics
1st Edition
A must-buy for every 2nd year BDS student!
This manual provides step-by-step illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their 2nd Year BDS course for the preclinical prosthodontics examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on his/her model in the class.
Key Features
The book is segregated into five chapters:
Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics
Discusses Complete Dentures, Removable Partial Dentures and Fixed Partial Dentures
Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials
Includes clear description with illustration of every instrument and material a student is expected to know, identify and use before entering the clinical section
Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise
Provides step-by-step pictorial representation along with explanation of all laboratory exercises a student has to perform
Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions
Provides around 150 commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva voce examination
Chapter 5: Glossary of Terms
Contains an exhaustive list of commonly asked prosthodontic terms
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics 1
S Lakshmi and CS Raj Mohan
1.1. Complete Denture 1
1.1.1. Introduction to Prosthodontics 1
• Prosthodontics 1
• Branches of Prosthodontics 1
• Prosthesis 2
• Ancillary Prosthesis 5
1.1.2 Anatomical Landmarks of Maxillary Arch 6
and Mandibular Arch
• Anatomical Landmarks of Maxillary Arch 6
• Anatomical Landmarks of Mandibular Arch 12
1.1.3. Impression Trays 17
• Defi nition 17
• Requirements of Impression Tray 17
• Types of Impression Trays 17
1.1.4. Impressions in Complete Denture 21
• Defi nition 21
• Objectives of Impression Making 21
1.1.5. Dental Casts 25
• Cast 25
• Dental Cast 25
• Types of Cast 26
• Requirements of the Cast 26
• Parts of a Cast 26
1.1.6. Record Bases 29
• Defi nition 29
• Requirements 29
• Types of Record Base 29
1.1.7. Occlusion Rim 32
• Defi nition 32
• Uses of Occlusion Rim 33
• Dimension of Occlusion Rims 33
1.1.8. Articulators 34
• Defi nition 35
• Classifi cation 35
• Requirements 38
1.1.9. Artifi cial Teeth 43
• Based on the Type of Material Used 43
• Based on the Occlusal Form of Teeth 43
1.1.10. Occlusion in Complete Denture 45
1.1.11. Parts and Surfaces of a Complete Denture 48
• Surfaces of the Denture 48
• Parts of the Denture 49
1.2. Removable Partial Denture 52
1.2.1. Classifi cation of Partially Edentulous
Arch and Applegates Rules 52
• Defi nition 52
• Components 52
• Kennedy’s Classifi cation 53
• Applegate’s Rules 55
1.2.2. Components of Cast Partial Denture 55
• Defi nition of Major connector 56
• Requirements 56
• Classifi cation of Maxillary Major Connectors 57
• Classifi cation of Mandibular Major Connectors 57
• Review of Indications for Maxillary Major Connectors 60
• Minor Connector 63
• Defi nition 63
• Functions 63
• Types of Minor Connector Joining the Denture Base 64
1.2.3. Rests 65
• Defi nition 66
• Functions of Rest 66
• Classifi cation of Rest 66
1.2.4. Direct Retainers 69
• Defi nition 69
• Parts of a Clasp 69
• Requirements of a Clasp Design 70
• Circumferential or Akers Clasp or
Occlusally Approaching Clasp 72
• Vertical Projection or Bar or Roach Clasp or
Gingivally Approaching Clasp 74
1.2.5. Indirect Retainers 76
• Defi nition 77
• Factors Infl uencing the Effectiveness of
Indirect Retainers 77
1.2.6. Surveyors 78
• Defi nition 78
• Types 78
• Uses 81
1.3. Fixed Partial Denture 83
1.3.1. Parts of a Bridge or Fixed Partial Dental Prosthesis 83
Chapter 2 Instruments and Materials 91
CS Raj Mohan and S Lakshmi
2.1. Instruments 91
2.2. Materials 99
• A. Gypsum Products 99
• B. Impression Materials 100
• C. Dental Waxes 103
• D. Denture Base Resins 104
• E. Base Metal Alloys 106
• F. Ceramics 106
• G. Abrasives and Polishing Agents 107
Chapter 3 Preclinical Exercise 109
D Sendhilnathan, S Lakshmi and CS Raj Mohan
3.1. Complete Denture Fabrication 109
3.1.1. Indexing of Dental Casts 109
• Groove Indexing 110
• Notch Indexing 111
3.1.2. Shellac Base plate Adaptation 112
• Adaptation of Maxillary Record Base 113
• Adaptation of Mandibular Record Base 117
3.1.3. Fabrication of Occlusion Rims 120
3.1.4. Mounting of the Casts in the Articulator 133
3.1.5. Teeth Setting 139
3.1.6. Wax-Up 175
3.1.7. Processing of the Waxed Dentures 184
3.1.8. Finishing and Polishing 203
3.2. Repair of Fractured Lower Complete Denture 210
3.3. Custom Impression Tray Fabrication for Upper
and Lower Edentulous Arches 219
3.4. Removable Partial Denture Fabrication 231
3.4.1. Making of Casts 231
3.4.2. Indexing of Dental Casts 233
3.4.3. Shellac Base Plate Adaptation 233
3.4.4. Fabrication of Occlusion Rims 241
3.4.5. Mounting of the Casts in Articulator 246
3.4.6. Teeth Setting 247
3.4.7. Wax-Up 249
3.4.8. Processing 251
3.4.9. Finishing and Polishing 259
Chapter 4 Common Viva Questions 267
CS Raj Mohan, S Lakshmi and D Sendhilnathan
Chapter 5 Glossary of Terms 287
S Lakshmi
