Preclinical Manual of Prosthodontics

The book is segregated into five chapters:

Chapter 1: Synopsis of Preclinical Prosthodontics

Discusses Complete Dentures, Removable Partial Dentures and Fixed Partial Dentures

Chapter 2: Instruments and Materials

Includes clear description with illustration of every instrument and material a student is expected to know, identify and use before entering the clinical section

Chapter 3: Preclinical Exercise

Provides step-by-step pictorial representation along with explanation of all laboratory exercises a student has to perform

Chapter 4: Common Viva Questions

Provides around 150 commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva voce examination

Chapter 5: Glossary of Terms

Contains an exhaustive list of commonly asked prosthodontic terms