Preclinical Manual of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131256534

Preclinical Manual of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics

3rd Edition

Authors: V Gopikrishna
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256534
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 24th June 2019
Page Count: 470
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This manual provides step-by-step pictures and illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their first and second year BDS course for the preclinical conservative dentistry examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on both plaster and typodont models in the preclinical laboratory.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Synopsis of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics

Chapter 2 Instruments and Equipment for Tooth Preparation

Chapter 3 Dental Biomaterials and Their Manipulation

Chapter 4 Know Your Operating Field

Chapter 5 Fundamentals of Tooth Preparation and Pulp Protection

Chapter 6 Preclinical Plaster Model Exercises

Chapter 7 Preclinical Typodont Exercises

Chapter 8 Introduction to Endodontics

Chapter 9 Common Viva Questions

Chapter 10 Spotters for Preclinical Examination

Chapter 11 Glossary of Terms

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256534

About the Author

V Gopikrishna

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.