Preclinical Manual of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics
3rd Edition
Description
This manual provides step-by-step pictures and illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their first and second year BDS course for the preclinical conservative dentistry examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on both plaster and typodont models in the preclinical laboratory.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Synopsis of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics
Chapter 2 Instruments and Equipment for Tooth Preparation
Chapter 3 Dental Biomaterials and Their Manipulation
Chapter 4 Know Your Operating Field
Chapter 5 Fundamentals of Tooth Preparation and Pulp Protection
Chapter 6 Preclinical Plaster Model Exercises
Chapter 7 Preclinical Typodont Exercises
Chapter 8 Introduction to Endodontics
Chapter 9 Common Viva Questions
Chapter 10 Spotters for Preclinical Examination
Chapter 11 Glossary of Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 24th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256534