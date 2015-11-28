Preclinical Manual of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics
2nd Edition
Description
This manual provides step-by-step pictures and illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their first and second year BDS course for the preclinical conservative dentistry examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on models in the preclinical laboratory
Key Features
Segregated into 10 well defined chapters, the book:
- Provides synopsis of topics related to conservative dentistry and endodontics
- Includes clear description with illustrations of every instrument and equipment used
- Provides details regarding the composition, properties, uses and manipulation of the various dental materials
- Includes clear description with images of the phantom head and typodont teeth used in the preclinical laboratory along with a beginners pictorial guide in using the airotor and micromotor rotary instruments
- Discusses the various features, rules and fundamental of tooth preparation
- Provides step-by-step pictorial representation along with explanation of all laboratory plaster and typodont model exercises
- Provides more than 200 commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva- voce examination along with the frequently asked spotters
- Includes an exhaustive glossary of conservative dentistry and endodontic terms.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Synopsis of Conservative Dentistry
Chapter 2 Instruments and Equipment
Chapter 3 Dental Materials and Their Manipulation
Chapter 4 Know Your Operating Field
Chapter 5 Fundamentals of Cavity Tooth Preparation and Pulp Protection
Chapter 6 Preclinical Plaster Model Exercises
Chapter 7 Preclinical Typodont Exercises
Chapter 8 Introduction to Endodontics
Chapter 9 Common Viva Questions and Spotters
Chapter 10 Glossary of Terms
