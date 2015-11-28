Preclinical Manual of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131240281, 9788131240298

Preclinical Manual of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics

2nd Edition

Authors: V Gopikrishna
eBook ISBN: 9788131240298
Paperback ISBN: 9788131240281
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th November 2015
Page Count: 486
Description

A must-buy for every Ist and IInd year BDS student!

This manual provides step-by-step pictures and illustrations of the various laboratory exercises, which students have to learn and perform in their first and second year BDS course for the preclinical conservative dentistry examination. This is the only book of its kind that would serve as a guide for learning as well as practicing the exercises on models in the preclinical laboratory

Key Features

Segregated into 10 well defined chapters, the book:

  • Provides synopsis of topics related to conservative dentistry and endodontics

  • Includes clear description with illustrations of every instrument and equipment used

  • Provides details regarding the composition, properties, uses and manipulation of the various dental materials

  • Includes clear description with images of the phantom head and typodont teeth used in the preclinical laboratory along with a beginners pictorial guide in using the airotor and micromotor rotary instruments

  • Discusses the various features, rules and fundamental of tooth preparation

  • Provides step-by-step pictorial representation along with explanation of all laboratory plaster and typodont model exercises

  • Provides more than 200 commonly asked questions to help students prepare for their viva- voce examination along with the frequently asked spotters

  • Includes an exhaustive glossary of conservative dentistry and endodontic terms.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Synopsis of Conservative Dentistry

Chapter 2 Instruments and Equipment

Chapter 3 Dental Materials and Their Manipulation

Chapter 4 Know Your Operating Field

Chapter 5 Fundamentals of Cavity Tooth Preparation and Pulp Protection

Chapter 6 Preclinical Plaster Model Exercises

Chapter 7 Preclinical Typodont Exercises

Chapter 8 Introduction to Endodontics

Chapter 9 Common Viva Questions and Spotters

Chapter 10 Glossary of Terms

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131240298
Paperback ISBN:
9788131240281

About the Author

V Gopikrishna

