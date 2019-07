Precision Sleep Medicine, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 14-3

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, edited by Dr. Susheel Patil in collaboration with Consulting Editor, Teogilo Lee-Chiong, is devoted to Precision Sleep Medicine. Topics covered in this issue include: The Promise of Precision Medicine in Sleep Medicine; Precision Medicine for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Precision Medicine for Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Precision Medicine for Hypersomnia; Precision Medicine for Insomnia; iCBTi: Tailoring CBTi for Chronic Insomnia Patients; Sleep Loss; Precision Medicine for REM Behavior Disorder; NREM Parasomnia: The Promise of Precision Medicine; Sleep Pharmacogenetics: The Promise of Precision Medicine; and Sleep and Memory: The Promise of Precision Medicine.