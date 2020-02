Precision Medicine in Practice: Molecular Diagnosis Enabling Precision Therapies, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 40-2

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine will cover Precision Medicine in Practice: Molecular Diagnosis Enabling Precision Therapies. Curated by Dr. Ryan J. Schmidt, this issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Milenko Tanasijevic. The volume will include articles on: Features of a Comprehensive Precision Medicine Program for Constitutional Genetic Disorders, Establishing a Precision Medicine Center of Excellence for Rare Disease, High-throughput DNA Sequencing for Rare Disease Diagnosis, Enhancing Diagnosis through RNA Sequencing, Interpretation of Rare Genetic Variants, Clinical Bioinformatics, Precision Therapies for Retinal Dystrophy, Precision Therapies for Muscular Dystrophy, Therapeutic Gene Editing, High Throughput Functional Studies of Genetic Variants, and Patient-specific Disease Models.