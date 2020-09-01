Precision Medicine for Autoimmune Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Autoimmune diseases have significant economic and social impacts and represent the second-most important market for pharmaceutical companies, which is unsurprising when you consider that, while 1 in 33 American will suffer from cancer, 1 in 22 Americans will suffer from an autoimmune disease, costing the US over $ 100 billion a year. However, the uptake of precision medicine in this area has been slow at best, even though it can be extremely difficult to accurately diagnose and treat patients effectively using the tools that are currently available. If the adoption of precision medicine is to truly gather pace among diseases outside of cancer, there are still several regulatory, technological, and funding-related hurdles to be overcome. Taking lessons learned from within the field of oncology and systematically applying them to areas such as autoimmune disease will enable the development of more effective drugs across a wider range of illnesses. Most importantly, this will lead to a better outcome for patients. Precision Medicine for Autoimmune Diseases summarizes the status, the ongoing activities and provides an outlook to the future.
Key Features
- Addresses the fact that only one drug to treat autoimmune diseases was approved by FDA
- Shows the need to pick up and establish the need of personalized and precision medicine for autoimmune diseases
- Provides insight on how novel therapies, novel diagnostics and artificial intelligence work better together to advance the field of precision medicine in Autoimmune diseases
- Helps to establish a precision medicine approach for the benefit of patients, payers and industry
Readership
Immunologists, microbiologists, scientists working in autoimmune diseases and related areas
Table of Contents
- Precision Medicine: Revolutionizing research and medical practice
2. Current best practices: Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases
3. How can we improve diagnosis and prognosis in AID
4. Novel therapies and therapeutic approaches in AID
5. The right drug for the right patient: Companion Diagnostics
6. Safety aspects in the treatment of autoimmune diseases
7. Living with an autoimmune disease - the patient's perspective
8. Artificial Intelligence and its impact on autoimmune diseases
9. Precision medicine in autoimmune diseases: Fact or Fiction
10. An Outlook: The future of autoimmune diseases
Details
About the Editor
Georg Lautscham
Dr. Georg Lautscham serves as Chief Executive Officer at Protagen AG. Dr. Lautscham has over 12 years experience and expertise in clinical research, business development, strategic alliance management and general management from the CRO and Biotech industry. He joined Protagen in 2013. Dr. Lautscham is a Chemist and immunologist by training.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, Protagen AG, Dortmund, Germany