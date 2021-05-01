Precipitation
1st Edition
Earth Surface Responses and Processes
Precipitation: Earth Surface Responses and Processes provides readers with a general and indispensable overview of processing rainfall processes through radar techniques, numerical models, geostatistical tools, photogrammetric methods, plots, indexes of connectivity or rainfall simulations. The handbook follows a clear and consistent format, and is structured as follows: Introduction (State-of-the-Art); Part 1. Rainfall and climate/atmosphere; Part 2. Models and applications; Part 3. Rainfall as a key actor playing the main role affecting different ecosystems. Part 3: Rainfall affecting the earth surface from different scales and landforms; Part 4: Rainfall and stormwater quality management in urban and rural areas.
Precipitation is a key factor needed for understanding landscape evolution and ecosystem services. Knowing the main precipitation composition, mechanisms and processes allows for efficient land management plans and ecosystem restoration activities. However, precipitation shows different responses under specific environments depending on the climate (from the arid to the polar areas), parent material, scale (from the raindrops to catchment scale), intensity, landscape morphologies (soil sealing, rills, gullies or rivers) or human activities (agriculture or urban areas). Precipitation: Earth Surface Responses and Processes bring this information together and provides indispensable material in a holistic manner for students, scientists and lecturers from different environmental disciplines such as climatology, meteorology, geomorphology, hydrology, soil science, geography, engineering, or ecology.
- Includes observations on a range of earth surface processes, from climate to coastal marine ecosystems
- Presents key case studies in each chapter, enhancing the applicability of each chapter
- Introduces precipitation as a key factor to understand earth mechanisms and processes
Atmospheric Scientists, Climatologists, Hydrologists, Meteorologists
1. Introduction: Rainfall, the State-of-the-Art
PART 1: BASIC CLIMATE AND ATMOSPHERIC DYNAMICS CONSIDERING THE PRECIPITATION AS THE MAIN AGENT
2. Precipitation, climate change and global circulation models
3. Composition of rainwater
4. Extreme rainfall events: Tropical storms, Monsoons and el Niño, and droughts
5. Snow and related processes to high latitudes and mountainous areas
PART 2: APPLICATIONS AND MODELS
6. Traditional and modern precipitation monitoring opportunities
7. Precipitation mapping and spatial analysis
8. Understanding the water balance
9. Responses of soil moisture to rainfall pulses and land preparation techniques
10. Challenges to improve Precipitation-Hydrological experimental fieldwork
11. From rainfall to sediment delivery and storage
PART 3: EARTH SURFACE LANDSCAPES AND THE RAINFALL AS KEY FACTOR
12. On the relationship between precipitation and species distribution
13. Rainfall as a vector-borne disease
14. Effects of rainfall extreme events on coastal marine ecosystems
15. Morphological response and associated processes to precipitation in volcanic areas
16. Response of burned areas and associated ecosystems to rainfall events
17. Geomorphological precipitation as a key element in the modelling of the landscapes
18. Rainfall and river evolution
PART 4: RAINFALL AND SOIL EROSION
19. Understanding the implication of raindrops and splash in soil erosion studies
20. Rainfall Erosivity: Basic Theorems, Sensitivity to Intensity Measurements, and Modeling Applications
21. Rainfall and associated extreme soil erosion processes mapping: rills, gullies and landslides
22. Rainfall simulators for experimental research
PART 5: RAINFALL AND MANAGEMENT
23. Rainfall-runoff-erosion processes in urban areas
24. Rainfall, soil sealing and floods in urban and rural areas
25. Stormwater quality, treatment and management
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128226995
Jesus Comino
Dr Jesús Rodrigo Comino is a PhD at the University of Málaga (Spain). He received his M.S. in land planning and GIS in 2013 from Granada and Málaga Universities. Since 2015, he has written two books related to soil geography, presented several oral conferences and posters in international meetings, and published more than 80 indexed peer-reviewed papers and 12 national articles about soil erosion, rainfall impacts and land degradation processes. He is a chief editor of Air, Soil and Water Research (SAGE), and works as associate editor in 2 academic journals. In addition, he is a reviewer for more than 80 international indexed journals. Currently, he is working on an INTERREG project about light pollution (Smart Light-HUB) at the Trier University (Germany) and COST-Action Firelinks (CA18135) as a grant holder at the University of Valencia (Spain).
Department of Geography, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain
