1. Introduction: Rainfall, the State-of-the-Art

PART 1: BASIC CLIMATE AND ATMOSPHERIC DYNAMICS CONSIDERING THE PRECIPITATION AS THE MAIN AGENT

2. Precipitation, climate change and global circulation models

3. Composition of rainwater

4. Extreme rainfall events: Tropical storms, Monsoons and el Niño, and droughts

5. Snow and related processes to high latitudes and mountainous areas

PART 2: APPLICATIONS AND MODELS

6. Traditional and modern precipitation monitoring opportunities

7. Precipitation mapping and spatial analysis

8. Understanding the water balance

9. Responses of soil moisture to rainfall pulses and land preparation techniques

10. Challenges to improve Precipitation-Hydrological experimental fieldwork

11. From rainfall to sediment delivery and storage

PART 3: EARTH SURFACE LANDSCAPES AND THE RAINFALL AS KEY FACTOR

12. On the relationship between precipitation and species distribution

13. Rainfall as a vector-borne disease

14. Effects of rainfall extreme events on coastal marine ecosystems

15. Morphological response and associated processes to precipitation in volcanic areas

16. Response of burned areas and associated ecosystems to rainfall events

17. Geomorphological precipitation as a key element in the modelling of the landscapes

18. Rainfall and river evolution

PART 4: RAINFALL AND SOIL EROSION

19. Understanding the implication of raindrops and splash in soil erosion studies

20. Rainfall Erosivity: Basic Theorems, Sensitivity to Intensity Measurements, and Modeling Applications

21. Rainfall and associated extreme soil erosion processes mapping: rills, gullies and landslides

22. Rainfall simulators for experimental research

PART 5: RAINFALL AND MANAGEMENT

23. Rainfall-runoff-erosion processes in urban areas

24. Rainfall, soil sealing and floods in urban and rural areas

25. Stormwater quality, treatment and management