Precipitation Hardening - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081036082, 9781483182506

Precipitation Hardening

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Metallurgy

Authors: J. W. Martin
Editors: W. Hume-Rothery
eBook ISBN: 9781483182506
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 244
No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182506

About the Author

J. W. Martin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

About the Editor

W. Hume-Rothery

