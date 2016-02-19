Precipitation Hardening
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Metallurgy
Authors: J. W. Martin
Editors: W. Hume-Rothery
eBook ISBN: 9781483182506
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 244
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182506
About the Author
J. W. Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK
About the Editor
W. Hume-Rothery
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.