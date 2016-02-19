Precious Stones
1st Edition
For Curative Wear; and Other Remedial Uses: Likewise the Nobler Metals
Description
Precious Stones: For Curative Wear; and Other Remedial Uses presents the different gem stones that is regarded as a powerful tool to cure the ailing in ancient times. This book discusses the myths, superstitions, and biblical significance associated with the stone. It particularly demonstrates the belief of ancient people in the power of the diamond. Some of the topics covered in the book are the weight, historical background, and healing effects of diamond. Considerable chapters examine the weight, origin, and healing effects of these gem stone, including amethyst, aqua-marine, ruby, calcium, copper, jade, jasper, emerald, iron, and lapis lazuli. The remaining chapters are devoted to the occult power of other precious stones. The book can provide useful information to the general reader.
Table of Contents
Abraham's Precious Stone
Adamant (Diamond)
Adder-Stone
Otites (Eagle Stone)
Jesculapius
Agate
Aladdin
Alcahest
Alchemy
Alumina
Amber
Amethyst (Stone)
Flower -
Amianthus
Ammonia
Amulets
Animal Stones
Antipathies
Antique Silver
Apostle Stones
Aqua-Marine
Arabian Nights
Archaus (of Helmont)
Armenian Stone
Artificial Stones
Asbestos
Bacilli
Balas Ruby
Bananas
Benjamin, Tribs of
Beryl
Birth-Stones
Bez0är Stone
Blood, to Test
Bloodstone
Brass
Bread
Breastplate of High
Priest
Brilliants
Byron (Heaven and Earth)
Cabochon, En
Cairngorm
Calcium
Cameos
Cancer (Crab) in Zodiac
Carat
Carbuncle Stone
Carnelian
Cat's Eye
Charcot
Chrysoberyl
Chrysolite
Chrysoprase
Cooking Utensils
Copper
Coral
Corundums
Cramp Rings
Crown Jewels
Crystal Rock
Crystal Gazing
Cullinan Diamond
Dactylotheca
Daniel, Prophet, Statue of
Days for the Precious
Stones
Dee
Diamond
Divining Rod
Dragon Stone
Eagle-Stone Aetites)
Eastern Love of Precious
Stones
Elizabeth, Queen
Emerald
Ephod of High Priest
Epitome of Precious
Stones
Flint-Silica 258
Foxglove
Galactides
Garnets
Gems
Generative Powers of Diamond
Gold
Gold Forms of
Grosseteste, Bishop
Gyges, Ring of
Haematitis (Bloodstone)
Haunted Houses
Heliotrope
Henson, Mr., Lapidary
Herrick, Robert—Preface
Horace (and Maecenas)
Hyacinth Stone
Imitation Stones
(Jasper 174,)
Inherited Qualities of Precious Stones
Introduction
Iron
Ivan The Terrible
Jacinth
Jackdaw of Rheims
Jade
Jargoon
Jasper
Jet
Jew's Eye
Jewish Time, How Reckoned
Jewish Amulets
Kaiser (Talisman of)
Kilmansegg, Legend of Kohinoor Diamond
Lamb, Charles (Elia)
Preface
Lambert, Daniel
Lapis Lazuli
Lead
Lime
Loadstone
Lunar Caustic
Lychnites (Lamp Stone)
Magic
Magnesia
Malachite
Marbodus
Metallurgy
Metals
Epitome of Mind, Dual
Mirfield
Mistletoe
Montague, Lady Mary
Months of Precious
Stones
Moonstone
Nessus, Shirt of
November (Hood)
Occult Powers of Precious Stones
Odours
Onyx
Opal
Oriental Topaz
Oriental Amethyst (Sapphire)
Outward Remedies
Paracelsus, Preface
Pearls
Pepys (Precious Stones)
Pewter
Pewter Wort
Pigeons' Blood Ruby
Platinum
Point, Jack Preface
Poisons Counteracted
By Precious Stones
Precious Stones
Precious Multiply In Earth
Precious Epitome of Yirtues
Precious List Of
Precious of The Months
Precious of the Days of Week
Precious of The Apostles
Precious of the Zodiac
Psychometry
Pythagoras
Quartzes
Radium
Rajah of Borneo's
Diamond
Revised Old Testament
Rings of Cardinals of Queen Elizabeth
Rings of Saint Mark
Rings Cramp
Rings Occult
Rings Poison
Rock Crystal
Rosary, And Scapular
Ruby
Balas
Bohemian
Salamander Stone
San Graal
Sapphire
Sard
Sardonyx
Sentiment
Precious Stones
Serpent Stone
Silica, See Flint
Silver
Sinbad the Sailor
Smaragdus (Emerald)
Solomon, Wisdom of—Preface
Soul Stones
Spinel
Spirits in Stones
Spiritual Yirtues of Precious Stones
Spurious Stones
Stone Eater
To Lick for Cure
Stone, to Dissolve
Sulphur
Sympathies
Talismans
Telepathy
Tin
Tinfoil
Toadstone
Topaz
Oriental
Tourmaline
Tumors, Against
Turquoise
Urim and Thummim
Vanadium
Verdigris
Vinegar
Virtues of Precious Stones
Wounds, to Heal
Wounds, to Loadstone
Wounds, to Sard
Wounds, to Tinfoil
Zinc
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 1st January 1907
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194325