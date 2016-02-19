Precious Stones: For Curative Wear; and Other Remedial Uses presents the different gem stones that is regarded as a powerful tool to cure the ailing in ancient times. This book discusses the myths, superstitions, and biblical significance associated with the stone. It particularly demonstrates the belief of ancient people in the power of the diamond. Some of the topics covered in the book are the weight, historical background, and healing effects of diamond. Considerable chapters examine the weight, origin, and healing effects of these gem stone, including amethyst, aqua-marine, ruby, calcium, copper, jade, jasper, emerald, iron, and lapis lazuli. The remaining chapters are devoted to the occult power of other precious stones. The book can provide useful information to the general reader.

Table of Contents



Abraham's Precious Stone

Adamant (Diamond)

Adder-Stone

Otites (Eagle Stone)

Jesculapius

Agate

Aladdin

Alcahest

Alchemy

Alumina

Amber

Amethyst (Stone)

Flower -

Amianthus

Ammonia

Amulets

Animal Stones

Antipathies

Antique Silver

Apostle Stones

Aqua-Marine

Arabian Nights

Archaus (of Helmont)

Armenian Stone

Artificial Stones

Asbestos

Bacilli

Balas Ruby

Bananas

Benjamin, Tribs of

Beryl

Birth-Stones

Bez0är Stone

Blood, to Test

Bloodstone

Brass

Bread

Breastplate of High

Priest

Brilliants

Byron (Heaven and Earth)

Cabochon, En

Cairngorm

Calcium

Cameos

Cancer (Crab) in Zodiac

Carat

Carbuncle Stone

Carnelian

Cat's Eye

Charcot

Chrysoberyl

Chrysolite

Chrysoprase

Cooking Utensils

Copper

Coral

Corundums

Cramp Rings

Crown Jewels

Crystal Rock

Crystal Gazing

Cullinan Diamond

Dactylotheca

Daniel, Prophet, Statue of

Days for the Precious

Stones

Dee

Diamond

Divining Rod

Dragon Stone

Eagle-Stone Aetites)

Eastern Love of Precious

Stones

Elizabeth, Queen

Emerald

Ephod of High Priest

Epitome of Precious

Stones

Flint-Silica 258

Foxglove

Galactides

Garnets

Gems

Generative Powers of Diamond

Gold

Gold Forms of

Grosseteste, Bishop

Gyges, Ring of

Haematitis (Bloodstone)

Haunted Houses

Heliotrope

Henson, Mr., Lapidary

Herrick, Robert—Preface

Horace (and Maecenas)

Hyacinth Stone

Imitation Stones

(Jasper 174,)

Inherited Qualities of Precious Stones

Introduction

Iron

Ivan The Terrible

Jacinth

Jackdaw of Rheims

Jade

Jargoon

Jasper

Jet

Jew's Eye

Jewish Time, How Reckoned

Jewish Amulets

Kaiser (Talisman of)

Kilmansegg, Legend of Kohinoor Diamond

Lamb, Charles (Elia)

Preface

Lambert, Daniel

Lapis Lazuli

Lead

Lime

Loadstone

Lunar Caustic

Lychnites (Lamp Stone)

Magic

Magnesia

Malachite

Marbodus

Metallurgy

Metals

Epitome of Mind, Dual

Mirfield

Mistletoe

Montague, Lady Mary

Months of Precious

Stones

Moonstone

Nessus, Shirt of

November (Hood)

Occult Powers of Precious Stones

Odours

Onyx

Opal

Oriental Topaz

Oriental Amethyst (Sapphire)

Outward Remedies

Paracelsus, Preface

Pearls

Pepys (Precious Stones)

Pewter

Pewter Wort

Pigeons' Blood Ruby

Platinum

Point, Jack Preface

Poisons Counteracted

By Precious Stones

Precious Stones

Precious Multiply In Earth

Precious Epitome of Yirtues

Precious List Of

Precious of The Months

Precious of the Days of Week

Precious of The Apostles

Precious of the Zodiac

Psychometry

Pythagoras

Quartzes

Radium

Rajah of Borneo's

Diamond

Revised Old Testament

Rings of Cardinals of Queen Elizabeth

Rings of Saint Mark

Rings Cramp

Rings Occult

Rings Poison

Rock Crystal

Rosary, And Scapular

Ruby

Balas

Bohemian

Salamander Stone

San Graal

Sapphire

Sard

Sardonyx

Sentiment

Precious Stones

Serpent Stone

Silica, See Flint

Silver

Sinbad the Sailor

Smaragdus (Emerald)

Solomon, Wisdom of—Preface

Soul Stones

Spinel

Spirits in Stones

Spiritual Yirtues of Precious Stones

Spurious Stones

Stone Eater

To Lick for Cure

Stone, to Dissolve

Sulphur

Sympathies

Talismans

Telepathy

Tin

Tinfoil

Toadstone

Topaz

Oriental

Tourmaline

Tumors, Against

Turquoise

Urim and Thummim

Vanadium

Verdigris

Vinegar

Virtues of Precious Stones

Wounds, to Heal

Wounds, to Loadstone

Wounds, to Sard

Wounds, to Tinfoil

Zinc

