Precious Metals 1981 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080253923, 9781483189475

Precious Metals 1981

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fifth International Precious Metals Institute Conference, Held in Providence, Rhode Island, June 2-5, 1981

Editors: E.D. Zysk
eBook ISBN: 9781483189475
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 476
Description

Precious Metals 1981 presents the significant role of precious noble metals in various aspects of human life. This book discusses the wide array of uses of precious metals from dental fillings to the manufacturing of air conditioners.

Organized into nine parts encompassing 48 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the chemical reducing capability of sodium borohydride for various organic heavy metal applications. This text then examines the general plant operations comprising of heap leaching methods utilized for the recovery of finely dispersed particles of gold and silver. Other chapters consider the refining characteristics of gold alloys containing impurities. This book discusses as well the fundamental principles of major conventional bonding methods used to produce metal clad materials used in jewelry and electrical contact applications. The final chapter deals with the precious and non-precious alloy systems used in Dentistry.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, jewelers, and goldsmiths.

Table of Contents


International Precious Metals Institute

5th International Precious Metals Conference Technical Program Organization

Foreword

Processes

Applications for Sodium Borohydride in Precious Metal Recovery and Recycle

Leaching of Silver and Gold Ores at Smoky Valley Mining Division, Copper Range Company

Evaporative Purification of Gold

Economics

Commodity Profiles

An Economic Profile of Silver

Platinum Group Metals and Their Impact on the Economy

Gold

The Development and Promotion of Markets for Gold

Financing Precious Metal Inventories

Am I Speculating and, If So, Am I Enjoying It

Managing Precious Metals

Investing and Speculating in Precious Metals Markets

Hedging Effectiveness in Precious Metals

Stochastic Time-Series Forecasts of Gold and Silver Prices

Precious Metals as Inflation Hedges

How Banks Finance Precious Metal Companies

The Changing Commodity and Investment Prospects for Gold

Analysis

Planning for Silver Requirements

Precious Metals in the Reaganomic Era

Production/Use

Conventional Bonding Techniques for Precious Metal Clad

Machining Platinum

New Composite Material of Gold Alloys for Jewelry Use

Manufacture of Electrical Contact Materials

Solder Filled and Solder Flushed Materials as a Tool for Jewelry Manufacture

Silver Brazing in the 1980's

Coatings

Gold Films: Three Millennia of Art and Technology

Physical Vapor Deposition of Gold and Its Alloys

The Sputtering of Precious Metals in the Semiconductor and Telecommunications Industries

Energy Conservation

Effective Temperature Measurement

Thin Silver Film Coating for Increased Lamp Efficiency

Jewelry

Age Hardening of Gold Alloys for Jewelry

"Noise" in Jewelry Casting

Symposium on Teaching Precious Metal Crafts

Recovery and Refining

Karat Gold Jewelry

Secondary Refining of Jewelry Scraps

Recovery of Gold from Solution and Sludges

Refining of Gold from Jewellery Scrap

Analysis of Samples from Karat Gold Scrap

Analysis

The Role of the Referee

Available Analytical Techniques

Analysis of Gold in Solution: The Reclamation Dilemma

Reduction of Interlaboratory Assay Differences and the Task Force on the Assay of Precious Metals in Secondary Materials

Silver

Silver Recovery from Waste Film by Burning

Gravimetric Determination of Silver as the Metal in Silver Nitrate and Photographic Emulsions

Silver Recovery from Waste Film and Hypo Solutions

Electroplating

Decorative

Palladium for Decorative Plating

Decorative Ruthenium Plating

Industrial

Corrosion Resistance of Precious Metal Electrodeposits

High Speed and Selective Electrodeposition: A Job Shop Perspective

Dental Applications

The Physical Metallurgy of a Pd-Au Dental Alloy

Correlation of Corrosion Behavior and Cytotoxicity in Au-Cu-Ag Ternary Alloys

The Modern Precious Metal Dental Casting Alloys

Comparison of Precious and Non-Precious Alloys in Dentistry

Index

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189475

E.D. Zysk

