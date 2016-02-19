Precious Metals 1981
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth International Precious Metals Institute Conference, Held in Providence, Rhode Island, June 2-5, 1981
Description
Precious Metals 1981 presents the significant role of precious noble metals in various aspects of human life. This book discusses the wide array of uses of precious metals from dental fillings to the manufacturing of air conditioners.
Organized into nine parts encompassing 48 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the chemical reducing capability of sodium borohydride for various organic heavy metal applications. This text then examines the general plant operations comprising of heap leaching methods utilized for the recovery of finely dispersed particles of gold and silver. Other chapters consider the refining characteristics of gold alloys containing impurities. This book discusses as well the fundamental principles of major conventional bonding methods used to produce metal clad materials used in jewelry and electrical contact applications. The final chapter deals with the precious and non-precious alloy systems used in Dentistry.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers, jewelers, and goldsmiths.
Table of Contents
International Precious Metals Institute
5th International Precious Metals Conference Technical Program Organization
Foreword
Processes
Applications for Sodium Borohydride in Precious Metal Recovery and Recycle
Leaching of Silver and Gold Ores at Smoky Valley Mining Division, Copper Range Company
Evaporative Purification of Gold
Economics
Commodity Profiles
An Economic Profile of Silver
Platinum Group Metals and Their Impact on the Economy
Gold
The Development and Promotion of Markets for Gold
Financing Precious Metal Inventories
Am I Speculating and, If So, Am I Enjoying It
Managing Precious Metals
Investing and Speculating in Precious Metals Markets
Hedging Effectiveness in Precious Metals
Stochastic Time-Series Forecasts of Gold and Silver Prices
Precious Metals as Inflation Hedges
How Banks Finance Precious Metal Companies
The Changing Commodity and Investment Prospects for Gold
Analysis
Planning for Silver Requirements
Precious Metals in the Reaganomic Era
Production/Use
Conventional Bonding Techniques for Precious Metal Clad
Machining Platinum
New Composite Material of Gold Alloys for Jewelry Use
Manufacture of Electrical Contact Materials
Solder Filled and Solder Flushed Materials as a Tool for Jewelry Manufacture
Silver Brazing in the 1980's
Coatings
Gold Films: Three Millennia of Art and Technology
Physical Vapor Deposition of Gold and Its Alloys
The Sputtering of Precious Metals in the Semiconductor and Telecommunications Industries
Energy Conservation
Effective Temperature Measurement
Thin Silver Film Coating for Increased Lamp Efficiency
Jewelry
Age Hardening of Gold Alloys for Jewelry
"Noise" in Jewelry Casting
Symposium on Teaching Precious Metal Crafts
Recovery and Refining
Karat Gold Jewelry
Secondary Refining of Jewelry Scraps
Recovery of Gold from Solution and Sludges
Refining of Gold from Jewellery Scrap
Analysis of Samples from Karat Gold Scrap
Analysis
The Role of the Referee
Available Analytical Techniques
Analysis of Gold in Solution: The Reclamation Dilemma
Reduction of Interlaboratory Assay Differences and the Task Force on the Assay of Precious Metals in Secondary Materials
Silver
Silver Recovery from Waste Film by Burning
Gravimetric Determination of Silver as the Metal in Silver Nitrate and Photographic Emulsions
Silver Recovery from Waste Film and Hypo Solutions
Electroplating
Decorative
Palladium for Decorative Plating
Decorative Ruthenium Plating
Industrial
Corrosion Resistance of Precious Metal Electrodeposits
High Speed and Selective Electrodeposition: A Job Shop Perspective
Dental Applications
The Physical Metallurgy of a Pd-Au Dental Alloy
Correlation of Corrosion Behavior and Cytotoxicity in Au-Cu-Ag Ternary Alloys
The Modern Precious Metal Dental Casting Alloys
Comparison of Precious and Non-Precious Alloys in Dentistry
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189475