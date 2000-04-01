Precambrian Plate Tectonics, Volume 4
1st Edition
Editors: A. Kröner
eBook ISBN: 9780080869032
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 780
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869032
Reviews
@qu:...a stimulating volume which deserves a wide readership. @source: Minerals Science and Engineering
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A. Kröner Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.