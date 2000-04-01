Precambrian Plate Tectonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419101, 9780080869032

Precambrian Plate Tectonics, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: A. Kröner
eBook ISBN: 9780080869032
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 780
@qu:...a stimulating volume which deserves a wide readership. @source: Minerals Science and Engineering

A. Kröner Editor

