Precambrian Geology
1st Edition
The Dynamic Evolution of the Continental Crust
Description
The main goal of this book is to provide a modern comprehensive statement on the Earth's Precambrian crust. It uses geographic and tectonic location, lithostratigraphy, geochronology, and petrogenesis as a basis for considering Precambrian coastal evolution--including the role of plate tectonics. Detailed consideration is given to the endogenic and exogenic processes which formed the continental crust and also to its subsequent secular evolution across Precambrian time**An essential reference volume for every Precambrian geologist.
Readership
Students and researchers in geology and professional and industrial geologists concerned with regional and economic geology.
Table of Contents
Distribution and Tectonic Setting of Precambrian Crust. Archean Crust. Early Proterozoic Crust. Middle Proterozoic Crust. Late Proterozoic. Evolution of the Continental Crust. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288550
About the Author
Alan Goodwin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto
Reviews
@qu:"No effort should be spared to purchase a volume that must be on the bookshelves of geologists....Do not let the price...put you off. The book is a veritable mine of information that will repay your investment a thousand-fold. Alan Goodwin deserves our gratitude for undertaking such a monumental task. Praise must also go to the draughting team and the publishers for producing such a fine volume." @source:--PRECAMBRIAN RESEARCH