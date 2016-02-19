Precambrian Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122898709, 9781483288550

Precambrian Geology

1st Edition

The Dynamic Evolution of the Continental Crust

Authors: Alan Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483288550
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 666
Description

The main goal of this book is to provide a modern comprehensive statement on the Earth's Precambrian crust. It uses geographic and tectonic location, lithostratigraphy, geochronology, and petrogenesis as a basis for considering Precambrian coastal evolution--including the role of plate tectonics. Detailed consideration is given to the endogenic and exogenic processes which formed the continental crust and also to its subsequent secular evolution across Precambrian time**An essential reference volume for every Precambrian geologist.

Readership

Students and researchers in geology and professional and industrial geologists concerned with regional and economic geology.

Table of Contents

Distribution and Tectonic Setting of Precambrian Crust. Archean Crust. Early Proterozoic Crust. Middle Proterozoic Crust. Late Proterozoic. Evolution of the Continental Crust. Index.

Details

About the Author

Alan Goodwin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto

Reviews

@qu:"No effort should be spared to purchase a volume that must be on the bookshelves of geologists....Do not let the price...put you off. The book is a veritable mine of information that will repay your investment a thousand-fold. Alan Goodwin deserves our gratitude for undertaking such a monumental task. Praise must also go to the draughting team and the publishers for producing such a fine volume." @source:--PRECAMBRIAN RESEARCH

